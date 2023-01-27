‘Painting with Ash and Flame’ features ceramics artist’s work
GROVE CITY – "Painting with Ash and Flame," an exhibit by artist Chris Bauer, opens next month in the Pew Fine Arts Center Gallery on the campus of Grove City College.
Bauer, who teaches ceramics at the College and art at Grove City Area High School, creates wood-fired pottery in a Japanese-inspired climbing kiln. The show celebrates the wood-fired tradition and features porcelain and stoneware pieces created using a variety of wheel throwing and hand-building techniques.
“Opening a wood fired pottery kiln is like opening a present on Christmas morning. Sometimes you get keys to a brand-new car and sometimes you get socks,” Bauer said.
Gallery hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
