Following a successful Parenting on the Daily kick-off event in January, the New Wilmington Presbyterian Church Preschool will host its second talk at 6:30 p.m. March 1 with Dr. Leah Hunter, PA Licensed Psychologist, during her talk, “Books, Brains and Behavior: Strategies for Understanding and Supporting Your Child.”
The series invites caregivers, parents, loved ones, and those interested in learning skills for creating a nurturing environment for children.
Decades of research shows that when children have skills to cope with stressful situations, it positively impacts their learning, emotions, and behavior in the long run. Understanding what’s going on in your child’s brain when they encounter big feelings or a life change can help us know how to help them cope. This session will focus on practical applications of current research findings related to emotional development in childhood, with an emphasis on take-home techniques to improve emotion regulation (for example, “social stories”).
Dr. Hunter is a toddler mom, licensed psychologist, and researcher at the University of Pittsburgh who works with parents and children aged birth to five.
Westminster College School of Education students will provide free childcare during the one-hour seminar.
Teachers attending any of the series are able to obtain act 48 credit.
The event is free and open to the public.
Register for the upcoming seminar here or contact Nicole Hunter at nicoleannehunter@gmail.com.
Forthcoming series speakers:
April 5, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Katanya Cathcart – “Preparing Your Environment: How Space Can Invite, Engage, and Bring Joy”
May 3, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Brad Walters – “Building a Trellis for Emotional Growth”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.