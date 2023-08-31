MERCER - Penn State Extension is offering an in-person, group-based strength-training program for adults 40 years and older.
"LIFT," which stands for Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together, will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 26 through Nov. 16 in Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer.
LIFT is designed to promote improvements in functional fitness or the ability to perform activities of daily living with ease. Participants are encouraged to work towards achieving their own goals in a group setting.
One-hour LIFT sessions are held twice a week for eight weeks and include an active warm-up, eight-core strength training exercises, and a cool down. The program also includes basic nutrition information with an emphasis on increased fruit and vegetable intake.
Strength training offers physical, mental, and emotional benefits, including:
* Increased muscle mass and strength
* Improved bone density
* Reduced risk for osteoporosis and related fractures
* Reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression, and obesity
* Improved self-confidence, sleep, and vitality
* Improved balance
The cost of the program is $60. Some insurance policies may reimburse participants with 80 percent or better attendance; those attending should check with their insurance provider for more information.
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/lift-8 or call toll free 1-877-345-0691 weekdays from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. Registration deadline is Sept. 22.
