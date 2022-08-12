OIL CITY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a series of job fairs throughout the District 1 northwest region in the coming weeks.
PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of roadway maintenance positions in various counties throughout the region, including transportation equipment operators, diesel and construction equipment mechanics, tradesmen helpers, and radio dispatchers. Additional positions are available in the design and construction fields.
Applicants can see the available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov and send questions to statejobs@pa.gov.
Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend one of the events. District employees and human resources representatives will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.
In some cases, on-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and conditional job offers may be extended. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume or employment history and two forms of ID.
Open house job fairs will be held on the following dates:
• Aug. 25 – Noon to 6 p.m., Crawford County Maintenance Facility, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville;
• Aug. 29 – Noon to 6 p.m., Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street, Mercer;
• Aug. 30 – Noon to 6 p.m., Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin; and
• Sept. 7 – Noon to 6 p.m., Warren County Maintenance Facility, 20745 Route 6, Starbrick.
The job fairs are open to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT District 1 office at 814-678-7114 at least a week prior to the event to ensure reasonable accommodations can be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.