The semi-annual meeting of the Venango County Grange (Pomona Grange) will be7 p.m. Aug. 16, hosted by the Wesley Grange located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville, Pa.
Krysta Carson, executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind will present a program on common eye diseases and services the agency provides for residents of Venango, Clarion, and Forest Counties.
In addition to educational and supportive services for the blind and visually impaired, free community screenings and financial assistance for eyeglasses for low income individuals are provided.
Goals of the many services include preventing blindness, minimizing occurrence of visual impairments, and improving the quality of life for those who have already lost sight.
The public is invited to join the grange members for this free educational program. Refreshments will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.