Pym. Chapter DAR presents service awards

On Dec. 3, the Pymatuning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented Community Service Awards to Mike Kotyk and Jim Mondok, both of Sharon.
The DAR Community Service Award is a non-competitive award consisting of a certificate and pin, presented to these men for their continued volunteer service work enhancing the City of Sharon.
Mike Kotyk serves as a member of Sharon’s Recreation Commission; he advocated for and assisted in organizing a bicycle playground in Sharon’s River-Gardens Park. Kotyk also serves as a member of the Sharon Economic and Community Development Commission and the Mercer County Trails Association and was involved in establishing the two-way bicycle route through the streets of Sharon.
Jim Mondok is a member of Sharon’s Recreation Commission and was instrumental in having Pymatuning Chapter DAR adopt the care of the VA Memorial Garden (one of the City’s gardens at the intersection of E. State St, Silver St, and Oakland Ave.). Jim mows the lawn surrounding the garden while the Chapter prunes the bushes, weeds, and picks up litter to support the Sharon Beautification Commission. Mondok is a member of many other committees with an emphasis on conservation and was a 2019 Buhl Day Honoree.
