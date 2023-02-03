JAMESTOWN - Winter Fun Day is set for Feb. 11 at Shelter 4, Pymatuning State Park.

An ice fishing tournament is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration, check-in, and weigh-in at Trail Blazer’s Club House, 1519 Burns Road, Jamestown.

The main festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a Relay for Life polar plunge at 11 a.m., an outdoor meditation class at noon and 2 p.m., horse-drawn wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and demonstrations on cross country skiing, snowshoe, dog sled, and ice fishing.

There is a sled-riding hill, a vintage snowmobile display, and more.

Boy Scout Troop 50 will be selling food throughout the day.

Everyone is welcome to participate.

