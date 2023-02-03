JAMESTOWN - Winter Fun Day is set for Feb. 11 at Shelter 4, Pymatuning State Park.
An ice fishing tournament is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration, check-in, and weigh-in at Trail Blazer’s Club House, 1519 Burns Road, Jamestown.
The main festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a Relay for Life polar plunge at 11 a.m., an outdoor meditation class at noon and 2 p.m., horse-drawn wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and demonstrations on cross country skiing, snowshoe, dog sled, and ice fishing.
There is a sled-riding hill, a vintage snowmobile display, and more.
Boy Scout Troop 50 will be selling food throughout the day.
Everyone is welcome to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.