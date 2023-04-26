June is Dairy Month and as part of the promotion of the dairy industry, Mercer County is once again preparing to crown a new Mercer County Dairy Princess. The 2022-2023 Mercer County Dairy Princess, Ashlee Riley, daughter of Dan and Kristine Riley of Greenville, will crown her successor on May 21 at the Mercer County Extension Office, 463 Perry Hwy., Mercer.
Ashlee recently hosted a tea for all girls eligible to vie for this year’s title. The eligible girls who attended the tea and are showing interest in running for princess are Alexis Friedl, daughter of Mike Friedl and Lynn Morrow, Jackson Center; Abby McQuiston, daughter of Josh and Christine McQuiston of Stoneboro; and Callie Whiting, daughter of Maggie Whiting of Edinburg.
The winner will travel throughout Mercer County promoting the goodness of milk and the dairy industry as a whole. She will also compete in Harrisburg in September for the 2023-2024 Pennsylvania Dairy Princess title.
The festivities on May 21 will begin with a “Cow-Tail” hour at 12:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 1 p.m., then the pageant at 1:30 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $18 for adults; $9 for children ages 6 to 12; and no cost for children ages 6 and under. Reservations are due by May 7 to Jocelyn Snyder at 724-982-9222 or Kate Aiken at 724-674-7734. Everyone is welcome to attend.
