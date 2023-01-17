NEW CASTLE — Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) is teaming up with the New Castle Police Department to help constituents with free replacement of license plates that have become difficult to read.
Brown’s Hard to Read License Plate Event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 26 at her district office parking lot located at 28 N. Mill St., New Castle.
“A registration plate is deemed illegible when one of more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” said Brown. “I encourage residents to bring in their vehicles and begin the free license plate replacement process.”
A member of the New Castle Police Department will inspect plates and determine the need for replacement. If deemed eligible for replacement, Brown’s district office team will be on hand to assist local residents with filling out the appropriate paperwork.
Drivers must bring along their unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card. Specialty plates such as those for veterans, Pennsylvania zoos, college alumni, etc. cannot be processed at this event.
Once submitted to PennDOT, the new replacement plates should arrive in approximately two weeks. There is no fee for the plate replacement or this service.
Residents who are unable to make this event can reach out to Brown’s New Castle district office for assistance at 724-498-4397.
