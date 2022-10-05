YOUNGSTOWN – The holiday season is upon us, and many of northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania’s Jewish residents are celebrating the start of a new year. The year 5783, to be precise.
Sunday, Sept. 25, marked the beginning of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which also marks the start of the Jewish New Year.
The Jewish calendar dates back 5,783 years, to “the beginning of the Jewish people,” according to Bonnie Burdman, executive director of community relations and government affairs at the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation. and the first day of Tishrei, Rosh Hashanah, is one of its most holy days.
“Many Jews really see it as the birthday of the world,” Burdman says, explaining that Rosh Hashanah literally translates as ‘first of the year.’
Since Jews use a lunar calendar – in place of the Gregorian one followed in much of the world, which itself is a modification of the Julian calendar used by the ancient Romans – the day doesn’t always fall during the same month of the secular year.
“I’ve seen it be as early as Labor Day and as late as the second week of October,” Burdman says.
Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the Ten Days of Awe, a time of repentance when Jewish people reflect on their actions during the previous year.
“We think about what we’ve done, who we may have wronged,” Burdman says.
The 10 days conclude with Yom Kippur, a somber occasion which includes a period of fasting – which this year started at sundown Tuesday and continues until Sunday today – during which celebrants are forbidden to eat or drink anything, including water, and are also unable to perform any kind of work.
“It’s our day of atonement, when we deny ourselves everything,” Burdman says. “When we try to get right with God.”
The ritual concludes with the consumption of a special meal – the “breaking of the fast” – often consisting largely of vegetables and dairy products, which don’t take a great deal of time or effort to prepare.
Yom Kippur is also one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, says Burdman. The 53rd holiest, to be exact, following the preceding 52 Sabbaths.
“Virtually every Jewish person, whatever their level of religious observance, will recognize it in some way,” she says.
While Yom Kippur itself is a more solemn occasion, the Youngstown Area Jewish Community Center observes Rosh Hashanah and the days following in a number of ways, says Burdman, including activities in which the JCC’s Early Learning Center students sing songs and make arts and crafts; by giving away apples and honey, which are eaten after saying a blessing in Hebrew asking for “a sweet new year”; and pasting messages on the wall next to a paper representation of the Tree of Life.
The ending of the Ten Days of Awe ushers in “another sweet year in the book of life,” says Burdman. After ten days of celebration, reflection, and atonement, “your fate is sealed for the next year.”
This month also holds other special days. Sunday, Oct. 9, brings Sukkot, an agricultural festival, which runs until the following Tuesday. Burdman likens it to the secular holiday Thanksgiving.
Finally, the first of two remaining holy days commences Oct. 16. Jewish congregations throughout the world read the last book of the Torah, “learning, reflecting on the stories, and applying them to today,” says Burdman. “Then the following week, you start back at the beginning again, with Genesis.”
