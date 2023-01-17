In 2023, there will be more than 100 borough, city, township, and school director positions on the ballot across Mercer County. Anyone interested in running for office as a Democratic or Republican candidate is invited to attend one of the “Running for Office” workshops being offered by the Mercer County Elections Office.
There will be six workshops: three in Hermitage at the Hermitage City Building and three in Mercer at the Mercer Cooperative Extension Building. All workshops run 6 to 8 p.m.
The workshops will provide an overview of the election process, including key dates for candidates in the lead up to the primary election, information regarding candidate petitions, gathering signatures, candidate affidavits, statements of financial interests, and campaign finance.
There will also be a special discussion for school director candidates, reviewing several unique rules that govern these races.
Regardless of party affiliation, individuals may attend any of the events listed below. Representatives from the Mercer County Democratic Party have been invited to attend classes listed below as “Democratic Event” and representatives from the Mercer County Republican Party have been invited to attend classes listed as “Republican Event.” Both parties have been invited to attend the open events.
• Democratic party events:
January 18 - Hermitage City Building, Commissioner’s Chambers
January 26 - Mercer Cooperative Extension, 463 N. Perry Hwy., Mercer
• Republican Party Events
January 17 - Hermitage City Building, Commissioner’s Chambers
January 31 - Mercer Cooperative Extension, 463 N. Perry Hwy., Mercer
• Open Events
January 24 - Hermitage City Building, Commissioner’s Chambers
January 19 - Mercer Cooperative Extension, 463 N. Perry Hwy., Mercer
Candidate packets will be available the week of Feb. 6 at the Elections Office at 130 N. Pitt St., Suite B, Mercer.
