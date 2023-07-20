Scarmack family gathers for 72nd reunion

The 72nd annual Scarmack family reunion took place July 16 at the Mercer County Shrine Club, Hermitage, with 100 people in attendance.
The day began with a 9 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, for the living and deceased members of the Scarmack family. At 1 p.m., a pasta dinner was served with Joe Scarmack giving the blessing.
A meeting followed led by Carl Brockway. He and his wife, Pam, are chairpersons for the reunion.
Pat and Dee Dee Bello were presented a gift as the oldest family members at ages 95 and 94. Avery Taylor was the youngest at 14 months old. Andrew Brockway traveled the furthest from Seattle, Wash.
A memorial tribute, led by family historian Dick Scarmack, was held for all of the original family members of Nichola and Amelia Esposito Scarmack, which included 15 children; all are deceased.
Also remembered were Millie Gadola and Rosemarie Scarmack who had passed away since last year's reunion.
Afternoon activities included Tootsie's raffle auction, basket raffles, a corn hole tournament, children's games, bingo and prizes, and the Italian game, "Morra."
A decorated "Scarmack Family Reunion" sheet cake was donated by Tina Scarmack.
Jennifer, Addie, and Lily Mausser won first place in the cake contest with their chocolate peanut butter creation and Jessica Scarmack won second place for her snickerdoodle cake. Judges were Macey Tate, Gianna Orrico, and Tyreek Sherod.
Nick Fromm and Addie Mausser won the corn hole tournament. Mike Clingerman won the "Morra" tournament.
An Italian corn hole board, made by Ron Campbell, was won by Jacob Scarmack. The wishing well, made by Dick Scarmack, was won by Tom Berkinyi.
Other basket raffle winners were Megan Brockway, Gayle Orrico, Doreen Scarmack, Tina Scarmack, Sheryl Scarmack, Lori Hillman, Lisa Scarmack, Ron Campbell, Melia Scarmack, and Amanda Clingerman.
Committee members are Chairs Carl and Pam Brockway, Pat and Dee Dee Bello, Dick and Doreen Scarmack, Dan and Brandy Scarmack, Joe and Sheryl Scarmack, Tootsie Scarmack's family, Gina Fromm, Geri Scarmack-Warchol and Gayle Orrico, Becky Campbell, Ron Campbell, and Brianna Scarmack.
Assisting with the raffle auction were Jennifer, Addie, and Lily Mausser, Amelia and Nick Fromm, Nancy Boote, and Bella Berkinyi.
The next reunion will be July 21, 2024.
