SHARSPVILLE – Second Baptist Church, 4 High Street, Sharpsville, will celebrate the first anniversary of Pastor Rev. Kelvin Jordan in its 11:15 a.m. service Sunday.
Theme of the event, “Celebrating the laborer that dwells among us,” from First Thessalonians 5:12-13.
Bishop Kenneth Paramore of Christ Centered Church of Youngstown will be the guest evangelist.
There will be a celebratory dinner in the Raymond Johnson Fellowship Hall following the service.
NOTE: The Herald is republishing this announcement to correct a misspelling of Rev. Jordan’s name.
