The Mercer County Senior Follies will host an open call for participants from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Shenango Valley Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage.
Stage experience and reading music are not necessary skills to perform with the Senior Follies. Tutorial materials are provided.
The Senior Follies is comprised of community residents age 50 and older, with some interested younger people. All are welcome to inquire and participate.
Theme for this year's show is, "Young at Heart," and offers several feature spots. Stand-alone solos and skits must follow the theme and adhere to set time limits.
All performers must purchase a Follies T-shirt for $15; orders will be taken at open call.
The show is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Hickory High School auditorium. Chorus rehearsals will be Mondays beginning in April.
Information: 724-301-4595.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.