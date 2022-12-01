How many of us sing Christmas carols in the month of December? I’m going to take a wild guess and say about 75 percent of us do.
Why? Because we learned them as children, and they’ve been around forever and forever.
How did they come about and why did they come about? Well, in a book compiled by Randy Petersen titled “Be Still My Soul,” he gives us an explanation for carols.
Petersen gives us the facts of the carol, and I am adding my own commentary. What he wrote is very interesting, but I always have to get in the last word. I’m a woman, you know.
I am teaching the lyrics of “Silent Night, Holy Night” to my young students. We’re having a Christmas program in the middle of December, so they can sing that carol and several others to proud parents, grandparents and friends.
It’s not an easy carol for the young ones to sing. There are unfamiliar words, even some that adults understand completely (like calm) but kids don’t latch on to so easily. and what about “Round yon virgin”? How do you explain that one to a 5-year-old?
“Silent Night” was written by a Catholic priest, according to Petersen, with music supplied by Franz Gruber, the church organist. It was a carol of necessity, because the church organ was broken. No majestic tones would issue from it for Christmas.
Whatever they did would have to be simple and easy.
So … according to legend, the carol was written on Christmas Eve and sung to the soft strains of a guitar. Hey, necessity is the mother of invention. I know all about that.
Once, long ago, I made a vegetarian meatloaf, trying out a new recipe I had found in a magazine. When my two elementary-school sons arrived home from school that day, they smelled it cooking as they entered our home.
Tim, our oldest, asked a simple question: “Mom, what stinks?”
After all of the family took a bite of said meatloaf at the dinner table and almost gagged, we had peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for dinner. Needless to say, I never made that recipe again!
“O Come, All Ye Faithful” is another favorite at Christmas time with lyrics and music composed by John F. Wade around 1751. Therefore, it is not a surprise that Wade had an unusual profession. He was a scribe who did beautiful calligraphy.
Whether or not he actually wrote this familiar carol or simply made copies of it remains unclear, but it is attributed to him, and manuscripts with his name in calligraphy have been found in several parts of Europe, so I’m giving the man his due.
I always tell my students that before Gutenberg came along with his printing press, books were the property of rich people. If you had to buy a book written word-by-word by hand would you own many?
Also, why buy a book if you couldn’t read? Many, many folks were illiterate in the 18th century.
Farmers, for example, didn’t need to know how to read. Milking a cow or tilling the land did not require that skill, and there were many farmers. No Walmarts around. No Giant Eagles or any other large grocery stores.
Boy, am I glad I didn’t live then.
Growing my own carrots or potatoes and taking care of a herd of cows is not my idea of a good time. and slaughtering those same cows, so we could have some meat? No way. I would have to be a vegetarian.
Phillips Brooks wrote the lyrics to “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and Lowell Redner composed the music. Brooks was a giant in his day. He measured about six and a half feet tall, which I am fairly certain was very unusual in the 1800s.
In 1865, Brooks took a trip to the Holy Land and noted that “shepherds were still keeping watch over their flocks.”
Apparently, that stirred something in Brooks’s heart and soul, because the night before the children’s Christmas program, Brooks and Redner put this song together. They were brave souls, I say.
Would I expect my students to sing a song for a program the night before the program was to be presented? No way! I don’t even know if I would be willing to do that a week before. It takes kids a while to learn song lyrics.
Once they are familiar, they will belt them out, but it does take time. In fact, even when they know them, some students freeze when they walk onto the risers and prepare to sing. I’ve seen more than one student start to cry and run to their parents.
Yowzer! Charles Wesley wrote the lyrics for about 8,000 hymns. Among them was this Christmas carol, “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing.” Felix Mendelssohn composed the music, and the tune for this carol came from a cantata Mendelssohn wrote in 1840.
Let me add a small note. The third verse of this carol mentions the rising of the Sun, and that is not a typo, because it refers to a verse in the Bible which calls Jesus the “Sun of Righteousness.”
OK, but here’s something funny. I was looking for the lyrics to a song I remembered from long ago, “Keep Your Sunny Side Up.” As usual, I discovered them on the Internet. But there was an obvious error, which made me chuckle.
The site told me that two lines said, “If you have nine suns in a row/Baseball teams make money, you know.”
Nine SUNS in a row? I think I’m correct in saying that one of the planets in our universe has nine moons, but I haven’t heard of any that have nine suns.
So don’t believe everything the Internet tells you either!
I hope this gives us all a new look at old, familiar carols. Sing on!
