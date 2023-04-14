I read an article some time back in “Reader’s Digest” written by Teresa Dumain. It made a lot of sense, and I have taken it to heart.
See if you agree.
Think twice before drinking diet drinks
Teresa, I’m with you. Years and years ago (yes, I’m old) the newscasts told me that diet soda could do you in. A woman I work with almost proved that. She drank a can of diet soda for a work break every day. She ended up in the emergency room because of it, with a doctor warning her that it was a no no. I don’t know for sure about her, but I have not drunk any diet soda since then.
Don’t look down
at your phone
Well, Teresa, it’s kind of hard to look UP at your phone. I don’t have a problem with either one, because my cell is rarely on. My kids tease me about that constantly, and my daughter Anne Marie is promising to take me to a store to purchase a flip phone soon.
Teresa does say that constantly looking down at your phone is like hanging four bowling balls from your neck. Gracious! I can’t accurately throw a bowling ball, let alone have four of them hanging from my neck.
The example of those balls represents the force exerted when you tilt your head forward and use your phone. See … I knew it was a good idea just to use my cell for emergencies.
Don’t grab a sweater when you feel chilly
Teresa, you’re a woman. Shame on you for giving such advice. My sister-in-law Eve would shun you for the rest of her life. But here’s the skinny. Teresa says that when you shiver from the cold, it stimulates hormones that convert fat. It’s like exercising.
Tell that to Eve. She doesn’t care. She’s already thin and doesn’t need to either exercise or shiver. So there!
Turn down the car radio when you get lost
I didn’t know how wise I was. I already did that. I am NOT a multi-tasker. Teresa informs us that our
brains have a limited amount of cognitive resources and are not designed to process too much at once.
I guess my husband Jim was wise, too. When we were going somewhere new, and he was driving (we always took turns), he would tell me to turn the radio off. He needed to concentrate on the roadway signs and my directions.
It was in the days of maps and MapQuest, so I either
had a map or directions taken from my computer.
Read paperback books
I guess Teresa is a saver. Notice that she didn’t say to buy hard cover books. And if this article was written today, she would really, really say that. Hard covers are so very expensive. It’s best to wait for the book to come out in paperback.
However, that’s not why Teresa made this pronouncement. She tells us that scientists found that people who use e-readers had a much tougher time remembering story details.
Well, honey, I have news for you. I have a hard enough time remembering ANYTHING, so trust me, I’m not going to get books on my cell, which is seldom turned on.
I love to sit up in bed and read. It settles me down. It helps me sleep. It doesn’t put me to sleep, however. I usually read for about half an hour as I snuggle in my cozy bed. Granted, it takes me a while to read that book, but that’s OK. I’ve discovered new authors while reading a book I picked up. I’ve laughed. I’ve cried. I’ve learned. and I haven’t been exposed to the blue light from that e-reader. I recommend books to everyone.
Cover your mouth
when you sneeze
That’s one I tell my young students daily and don’t use your hand. No, no, no. Sneeze into your elbow or your sleeve. I always keep tissues in my pocket and sneeze into them.That’s really the best.
If you sneeze into your hand and don’t immediately wash your hand (and people seldom do), you spread all those germs onto everything you touch. and if you sneeze outright into the surrounding air, your germs can infiltrate an entire room. Please don’t.
Strolling through the park is good for you
Yes, ma’am. Find a peaceful park or path to walk through, Teresa notes and you’ll dwell less on negative thoughts. Research says that’s true, and so do I. and around here, we have Buhl Park. What better place to stroll?
You can check on the geese at the lake, push yourself on a swing (no, you’re not too old), meet with friends, watch the swimmers in the summer (even if you would never consider putting on a bathing suit) or indulge in one of the games set up around the area.
So there you are. Want to live long and prosper? Here are some good suggestions. Whether you take them or not is up to you. But I hope you will.
PAT LEALI is a lifetime resident of the Shenango Valley. She lives in Hermitage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.