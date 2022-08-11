An old saying told us that “music has charms to soothe the savage breast.” I say “Amen” to that, because I have seen it happen.
Music can soothe an angry or frustrated child. Music can call a seemingly wild group to attention. Music can also lull a child (or adult) to sleep. It’s a pretty handy-dandy thing to have.
So...where did music start? The Internet tells me that music is a cultural universal, which simply means that every culture has some sort of music. It may not sound like the music we listen to on the radio or our phone every day, but to that particular culture it IS music.
Even ancient man had music. From the pictures I’ve seen of cavemen, they needed something to make them more attractive to women. They’ve dug up bone flutes in archeological digs. Now, I can’t imagine hearing a caveman play a bone flute, but then, I’m not an ancient woman.
Maybe they found it melodious and appealing. To each his own, I always say.
With the onset of the Silk Road in Asia (a long-ago road used for trade between countries), people came to know and appreciate each other more. They also began to know and appreciate another culture’s ideas, practices and instruments.
My Dad played the ukulele. I’m sure he didn’t receive the instrument from his dad, who had immigrated from Lithuania. There was an interchange between cultures there. Dad used to serenade my mom with that ukulele.
Although I don’t remember what he sang to her, I do remember the singing. I also remember that many years later, Dad liked Linda Ronstadt, particularly her song, “Blue Bayou.” I still have that ukulele. Do I ever play it? Never. But I love the memories it contains when I see it tucked into a corner in my dining room.
And that’s part of what music does. I think that’s also one of the reasons it is universal. Music brings memories. I can still sing you songs from the 1950s, the era that I grew up in. Those songs bring back memories of so many good things: high school, dances, the choir, courting marriage.
I bask in those memories, because those were good times, and I love to remember them.
The Internet also told me that people have always believed that music enhanced communication with God. I have never attended any church where there was no singing. Most times the congregation sang, but at other times, a choir or an individual sang. There usually is a certain worshipful mood (and oftentimes a celebratory mood) that comes with church music.
If you look around a congregation, you will see eyes closed or hands lifted or feet tapping. Music has done it, and those who enter in often leave refreshed.
Another benefit of music: it assists in cohesion and cooperation, particularly in the context of families or communities. I think of Celtic music, and the particular dances and tunes that come with it.
Or how about the Russian dance, where they look like they’re squatting and then have the agility to thrust their legs forward in time to the music? In both instances, onlookers clapped or stomped or swayed, joining in on the merriment.
Music. It melds the soul along with the body. It reminds us where our families originated. It can bring peace of mind or start us off to war. Remember the song “Dixie” as well as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”? They both accompanied the Civil War soldiers as they marched off to war, with families waving hands as their hearts broke, fearful that their loved ones would never return.
The Internet also told me that music could be a means of frightening off predators or enemies. Well, don’t tell anyone, but I could frighten off almost anyone if started singing. My grandkids insist that I remain silent, even though I am aching to teach them a song that I learned when I was much younger.
Thankfully, my young students allow me to sing to my heart’s content, and they will eventually join me in whatever song I am trying to teach them. I think that “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful” can help them learn the love of country.
I’ve taught them the names of many states by singing a song about that state, such as “I came from Alabama with my banjo on my knee”: or “Why, oh, why, oh, why-o? Why did I ever leave Ohio? “ Believe it or not, it solidifies the name of the state and helps them to remember it. It’s not the words that do it; it’s the music. It sinks deep into their consciousness.
Music has charms. I believe that. Maybe that’s one of the reasons that music lingers long with me.
Do I have any use for “Put on your old gray bonnet with the blue ribbons on it, while I hitch old Dobbin to the shay. Through the fields of clover, we’ll ride up to Dover, on our golden wedding day”? I don’t, but I sing it anyway. It says something to me when I do, although I couldn’t exactly tell you what.
I hope there is lots of music at my funeral. It will remind folks who attend that music has long been part and parcel of my life.
