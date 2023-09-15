SHARON – The Sharon High School Alumni Hall of Fame Committee will induct this year’s class of honorees with a weekend of events Sept. 22 and 23.
The 2023 inductees:
• Louis R. Epstein ‘43 (posthumous)
• Arthur S. Goldstone ‘51 (posthumous)
• Frederick R. Delp ‘68
• Frank C. Evans ‘68
• Susan Elston ‘77
The inductees were selected from these categories: Arts and Entertainment, Business and Commerce, Community Service and Volunteerism, Education and Humanities, Government and Military, Medicine and Health, Philanthropy and Non Profit, Science and Technology and Sports and Recreation.
The honorees have been graduated from Sharon High School at least 20 years and have made significant accomplishments and/or community service that have recognized as outstanding through awards, honors or other forms of distinction and have made a profound and positive international, national regional or local impact in their chosen field or community.
There will be an assembly for the Sharon High student body at 1 p.m. Sept. 22, and the inductees are invited to speak about their experiences in Sharon schools
The alumni commitee also is awarding scholarships to four seniors, based on their applications and essays. This year’s winners, who will be recognized at the hall of fame festivities, are Rasha Kanaan, Kaytien Moroney, Eugene Metro and Kylie Weirick.
The induction ceremony brunch will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 in the high school commons area. Tickets $20 at the door.
Louis R. Epstein ‘43
Louis R. Epstein left Sharon High School in 1943 to join the U.S. Army as part of the Signal Corps military intelligence division with a desire to make an impact in the war. With tremendous effort, his division made a significant contribution to the war by intercepting radio telegraphed conversations between Japanese army officers. Epstein later attended the University of Rochester in New York, graduating with distinction and earning a bachelor of arts in general science in 1949. He subsequently completed his graduate studies in business administration at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
In addition to serving his country, Epstein also served and led his community. He began his career as a wholesale grocery executive at Golden Dawn Foods, which was a family business started by his grandfather. The company went on to launch over 1,000 small stores, which turned into modern day supermarkets. Epstein was later promoted to president of Golden Dawn Foods until his retirement in 1982.
Throughout his life, Epstein had a passion for classical music. Even at the age of 90, he would still entertain residents of his senior living community by playing Beethoven piano concertos. He also played clarinet in the Mercer County Band and Buhl Farm Band. His love and appreciation for music inspired him to serve as the president of the Shenango Valley Community Concert Association and as a board member and vice president of the Youngstown Symphony Society. He was later chosen as a Buhl Day honoree in recognition of service, dedication, and philanthropy to the local community.
Along with his love of music, Epstein was devoted to his wife of 71 years, Marlene, with whom he traveled the globe. Some of their adventures included African safaris, Egyptian pyramids, and sojourns throughout Europe and Asia. Epstein had an early passion for photography and thoroughly enjoyed documenting their trips. Together, they had a daughter Georgia C. Robinson, and a son Richard W. Epstein. Epstein, who died {span}Dec. 31, 2021{/span}, also left behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arthur S. Goldstone ‘51
Arthur S. Goldstone was a successful businessman who was known for his involvement in the community and the development of meaningful relationships. He graduated from Sharon High School as a member of the class of 1951. During his time at SHS, Goldstone was a member of the golf team and was editor of the yearbook.
Goldstone matriculated to Penn State University and graduated in 1956 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. While at Penn State, he was president of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Goldstone would later become a member of the Penn State Shenango Advisory Board in 1994. He loved his time at Penn State so much that his wife, Roberta L. Goldstone, created a PSU scholarship in his memory.
Following his collegiate career, Goldstone initially worked as a cryptographer. However, after the death of his father, he joined the family business with his brother, Mike Goldstone. Goldstein Furniture started as one store in Sharon with six employees and grew to three stores with a large distribution center and over 130 employees. Goldstone achieved this success by leading with commitment and loyalty. He was so beloved that furniture retailers and representatives flew in from across the country to attend his funeral. Not only was Goldstone loyal to his employees and vendors, he was also devoted to his community. He was a member of many boards such as the Salvation Army and the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce. Goldstone was also Man of the Year for the Shenango Valley Library in 1996. He was one of the founders and a past president of the Greater Sharon Associates.
Goldstone’s passions involved golfing and fishing, which he pursued through his membership at the Sharon Country Club and the Sharon Social Fishing Club. Upon his death on June 10, 2002, Goldstone left behind his wife, daughters Robyn L. Goldstone and Wendy Szalay, and son Steven M. Goldstone.
Frederick R. Delp ‘68
Frederick R. Delp spent many years serving not only the Shenango Valley, but our country as well. Delp was born in DuBois, Pa., Eugene and Shirley Delp in 1950. He grew up in Sharon and attended Sharon schools for the majority of his formative years. He graduated with the class of 1968 from Sharon High School. During his years as a tiger, Delp was an active student-athlete, who frequently won awards due to his efforts both in the classroom and beyond. He was a part of National Honor Society, president of Hi-Y, and was involved in varsity sports and intramurals.
After graduation, Delp fulfilled his childhood dream by attending Penn State University main campus, where he eventually graduated with a degree in business and economics. At Penn State, Delp participated in ROTC and was in a service fraternity. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, which started his long journey of service for our country.
Post-enlistment, Delp was accepted as a candidate for the Naval Aviator Officer Program. He was extremely successful during his time in the service, even graduating from U.S. Navy Strike Force Fighter School, also known as Top Gun. After returning home, Delp contributed much to his community. Family connections with mental disorders pushed Delp into a new world of mental health awareness, leading him to become involved as a volunteer in various facilities. He was on the board of directors for Arundel Lodge, a day care facility to help those with mental illness, along with being a member of a nonprofit dedicated to youth suicide prevention.
Delp married and had two children, Tod and Tracy, and has lived in Severna Park, Md., for 30 years, although he is still quick to call Sharon home. He is dedicated to his church, acting as both an elder and deacon. Delp’s contributions to his community and those around him have earned him a well deserved spot in the SHS Alumni Hall of Fame.
Frank C. Evans ‘68
To the Shenango Valley, Frank Evans is viewed as a leader and a driving force for much of the valley’s success over the years. Evans has been a part of this community his entire life, graduating from Sharon in the class of 1968. As a member of the high school basketball team, Evans contributed considerably to the team’s success.
Evans continued his basketball career at Penn State Shenango as captain of the men’s basketball team. He then matriculated to the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics in 1972. In addition, Evans eventually completed a master’s degree in administration at Pitt. After some time spent away from home, he decided to come back to the Shenango Valley and open the accounting firm Evans and Evans.
Throughout Evans’ career, he has achieved tremendous success. He was awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration Accountant Advocate of the Year Award in 1995, as well as the 1996 Accounting Instructor of the Year Award. He was also inducted into the College of Fellows of the Institute of Business Appraisers in 2008 for meritorious service to the profession. Evans taught over 100 seminars throughout the United States and Europe on valuation, mergers, and acquisitions. He co-authored Valuation for M&A in 2001, which received the Thought Leader Award and has been published in three languages. He was also a tenured professor of business administration at Penn State Shenango from 1976 to 2001 and taught a merger-and-acquisition course at the University of Pittsburgh graduate school from 2010 to 2016.
Though many of his well deserved accomplishments took a tremendous amount of effort and dedication, Evans still found time to give back to the community to which he has been exceptionally devoted. He served on the board of Penn-Northwest Development Corp., Shenango Valley Industrial Development Corp., and MCAR. In addition, he was appointed president on the boards of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Mercer County, Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, Mercer County Branch of The Pennsylvania Economy League and the F. H. Buhl Club. He is constantly working to make his hometown and the community a better place.
Evans is a role model for not just students at Sharon High School, but also young people all over the valley. He is the perfect example of the importance of staying loyal to the community that raised you.
James W. Stevenson ‘74
James W. Stevenson has spent more than 40 years dedicating his time in service to the Shenango Valley. Stevenson graduated from Sharon High School with the class of 1974 where he enjoyed participating in the Sharon marching band and several musicals. He also started a band, as a drummer and vocalist, with his sister that would perform after Friday night football games.
Post-graduation, continued his education at Penn State Shenango through 1975. Following this, he attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and graduated with honors in 1977. Stevenson then returned to Sharon, where he began to work for his father at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home as a licensed funeral director. He moved on to become a partner and then subsequently the owner of the firm, before eventually selling the business in 2018.
Stevenson was a board member and past-president of Diversified Family Services, a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels, Shenango Valley Kiwanis Club and Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the chancel choir and served as a deacon and elder. With his drive to serve the community, Stevenson regularly volunteers at the Buhl Park Summer Concert Series, and the annual Buhl Recreation Center Community Sing. He also assists many in the community by speaking at grief support groups on “How To Handle the Holidays While Grieving.”
Stevenson enjoys spending time with his family at Myrtle Beach, gardening, doing yard work, and playing golf. He has continued to follow his musical passions over the last 30 years by performing with his band, The Vara-tones. Stevenson has been a strong advocate in the community for many years and has helped countless families navigate their darkest days with grace and kindness.
Susan Elston ‘77
Susan Elston attended Sharon schools starting in kindergarten at Hadley Elementary School. She was focused on academics and many extracurricular activities including National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, band, and yearbook. Elston was captain of the girls’ swim team and lettered all four years, in addition to participation in F.H. Buhl and Youngstown YMCA swim teams. As a result of Title IX, she was also a member of the boys’ track team.
After high school, Elston first moved to California to become a credit card bank investigator who assisted law enforcement and the U.S. Secret Service in obtaining evidence to arrest and prosecute defendants. She advanced further into the legal field earning a bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies at the University of West Los Angeles. As a paralegal, she assisted clients ranging from low-income families on public assistance to high profile celebrities.
After 15 years, and countless volunteer hours, Elston decided to pursue another degree. She enrolled in law school and completed courses while employed with the Ventura County Public Defender’s Office. She earned her juris doctorate degree six months ahead of schedule. In 2013, Elston passed the California Bar Exam, which is considered to be one of the most difficult bar exams in the nation. She is licensed to practice law in the State of California and the U.S. district court for the Central District in California.
She is the 2019 president of the Ventura County Bar Association, a member of Beverly Hills Bar Association, and the California Lawyers Association. She volunteered as coach for Channel Islands High School mock trial team in county competitions. Elston now practices family law, representing over 500 families in their cases in Ventura, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara County courts.
During the recent pandemic, Elston decided to leave her law firm and is now a sole practitioner where she can give more personalized care to her clients. Outside of her successful career, she has two children and five grandchildren. Elston’s interests include swimming, gardening, history, and time spent with family and high school friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.