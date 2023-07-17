The Sharon High School Alumni Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2023 class of inductees.
These distinguished alumni will participate in the Hall of Fame induction weekend Sept. 22 and 23.
Inductees are Louis R. Epstein, Class of 1943 (Posthumous); Arthur S. Goldstone, Class of 1951 (Posthumous); Frederick R. Delp, Class of 1968; Frank C. Evans, Class of 1968; James W. Stevenson, Class of 1974; and Susan Elston, Class of 1977.
The inductees were selected from the categories arts and entertainment, business and commerce, community service and volunteerism, education and humanities, government and military, medicine and health, philanthropy and non-profit, science and technology, and sports and recreation.
The honorees graduated from Sharon High School at least 20 years prior and have made significant accomplishments and/or community service that have been recognized as outstanding through awards, honors, or other forms of distinction, and have made a profound and positive international, national, regional, or local impact in their chosen field or community.
An assembly is planned for 1 p.m. Sept, 22 for the Sharon High School student body. All inductees are invited to speak about their experiences in the Sharon City School District.
Additionally, the alumni committee also selects four Sharon High School students from the upcoming class of 2024 from applications and essays completed as recipients of scholarship awards. This year's winners are Rasha Kanaan, Gene Metro, Kaytlen Moroney, and Kylie Weirick. They also will be recognized at the Hall of Fame festivities.
Tickets for the induction ceremony brunch at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 are now available from any Hall of Fame committee member. Tickets are $20 and will also be available at the door.
Hall of Fame committee members are Molly Corbett Bundrant, Frank Connelly, Paula Cantelupe, Michael Fitzgerald, James Goodwin, Brian Kepple, Vicki Rivetti Lingner, Sue McLaughlin, Sam Messina, Tony Molinari, Geno Rossi, Heather Starkey-Webber and Christa Welch.
Information: bpkepple1@verizon.net or 724-301-5413,
