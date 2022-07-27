SHARON – The Sharon High School Alumni Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2022 class of inductees. These distinguished alumni will participate in the Hall of Fame induction weekend Sept. 23 and 24.
This year’s class of inductees:
• Jane Leyde ‘41 (posthumous)
• Anthony Molinari ‘60
• John R. Nottingham ‘67
• Thomas W. Gathers ‘73
• Stephen Gurgovitz ‘89
The inductees were selected from categories including arts and entertainment, business and commerce, community service and volunteerism, education and humanities, government and military, medicine and health, philanthropy and non-profit, science and technology, and sports and recreation.
The honorees must graduated at yeast 20 years ago from Sharon High School and have made significant accomplishments and/or community service that have been recognized as outstanding through awards, honors, or other forms of distinction. They have made a profound and positive international, national, regional, or local impact in their chosen field or community.
There will be a student assembly at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 for the high school student body. All inductees are invited to speak about their experiences in the Sharon City School District.
Additionally, two Sharon High School students from the upcoming Class of 2023 were selected from applications and essays completed as recipients of scholarship awards. This year’s winners are Ella Labbiento and Andrew Joint. They will be recognized at the Hall of Fame festivities.
Tickets for the induction ceremony brunch at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24 are now available at the high school or from any Hall of Fame committee member. Tickets are $20 and will also be available at the door.
Hall of Fame committee members are Molly Corbett Bundrant, Frank Connelly, Paula Cantelupe, Michael Fitzgerald, James Goodwin, Brian Kepple, Vicki Rivetti Lingner, Sue McLaughlin, Sam Messina, Tony Molinari, Geno Rossi, Heather Starkey-Webber. and Christa Welch.
For further information, contact bpkepple1@verizon.net or 724-301-5413.
