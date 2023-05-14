SHARON – The Sharon Historical Society is offering a rare opportunity to tour five West Hill mansions, including interior tours for most of them.
The event, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, will feature the Carley mansion (333 W. State St.), the Rose mansion (371 W. State St), the DeForeest house (395 W. State St), the Perkins estate (300 W. State St.) and the Stevenson mansion (109 N. Irvine Ave.). The Stevenson mansion will be a tour of the grounds only.
Speakers will be available at each mansion to give a brief overview, and participants will receive a souvenir handout detailing the tour stops and other interesting facts about the West Hill.
The open house will be an explore-at-your-own-pace event where attendees can enjoy the history of these grand old homes and their promising futures. It offers a opportunity for the community to wander the properties and take pictures.
The tour requires a $10 donation at the door; register inside the main hall of the Perkins mansion, which sits back from the corner of West State Street and North Irvine Avenue. No advance registration or tickets are required.
The society – which just closed on the purchase of its own mansion at 290 E. State St. on Sharon’s East Hill – also will be selling memberships, its many books and publications, and accepting additional donations.
The tours will involve walking on a steep grade and rolling, uneven terrain, and participants will be on their feet for the entire event. The society asks visitors to wear appropriate shoes and attire for the weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.