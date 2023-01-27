Sharon Historical Society releases book on Buhl's, to host lecture

The Sharon Historical Society is proud to announce the release of its newest publication, "Built by Steel: Frank and Julia Buhl’s Mansion and Legacy," with nearly 80 pages of full-color and black and white photographs, will be the organization’s newest publication.
Chronicling the history of the city of Sharon’s most historic home, the book will offer readers an in-depth view of the inspiring lives of the Buhls as well as the remarkable history of the Frank H.. Buhl mansion.
Years of research have been compiled into a comprehensive text showcasing the most important and critical details to understand Frank H. and Julia F. Buhl. Accompanied by a special lecture program on Feb. 23 that gives a sneak peek into the book, attendees will hear the very true fairytale of “Sharon’s First Citizens” and their innumerable philanthropic gifts to the greater Shenango Valley and abroad.
“Frank and Julia Buhl were beloved citizens of Sharon and have become synonymous with many of the key institutions in the Shenango Valley. The history of the Buhl family and their National Historic Landmark residence, Buhl Mansion, are truly fascinating,” Society Board President and Marketing Director, Taylor Galaska, said. “It’s like a fairytale”.
Galaska and Laura Ackley, the general manager of Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa, were the main researchers and compilers of this publication. “We wanted to finish this comprehensive history book as a celebratory symbol of our [Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa] 25th silver anniversary, which we commemorated on New Year’s Eve,” said Ackley.
The lecture and book is provided by Taylor Galaska, president of the board of directors of the Sharon Historical Society. Galaska is the guesthouse supervisor and "resident historian" at Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa and has dedicated the last several years to researching the history of the Buhl family. Galaska is a Sharon native, graduating from Kennedy Catholic High School in 2017. He went on to study at Westminster College where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in marketing and professional sales, though his true passion is architectural history and historic preservation.
The free lecture, which is open to the public and does not require reservations or tickets, will take place at the Sharon Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 155 W. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. The book will be for sale before and after the lecture, or online at SharonHistoricalSociety.com.
