SHARON – Tara M. Mooney is a new partner and David T. Laton is a new associate in the Sharon law firm of Evans, Garvey, Lackey & Ochs. The firm was founded in 1956 by the late John H. Evans Jr. and the late Cyril T. Garvey, and today includes 10 lawyers.
Mooney grew up in the Shenango Valley and graduated from Hickory High School in 2004. She received her bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from St. John’s University in 2008, majoring in political science.
In 2011, Mooney received her law degree from Boston College. Thereafter, she practiced immigration law in New York City. In 2016, Mooney returned to Pennsylvania and was admitted to the state bar and District Court for Western District of Pennsylvania. Mooney joined Evans, Garvey, Lackey & Ochs in 2016.
Mooney’s areas of practice include immigration, divorce, custody, child and spousal support, adoption, special education, employment, and bankruptcy.
Laton is also a Shenango Valley native, graduating from Kennedy Catholic High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College in 2012, majoring in psychology. His writing on artificial intelligence was published by the Catholic University Journal of Law and Technology.
Laton studied at the University of Dayton School of Law and received his Juris Doctorate in May 2015. He passed the Ohio Bar Examination in November 2015 and began his practice in the areas of estate planning, probate and elder law. In 2022, Laton returned to Mercer County and was admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania. Laton joined Evans, Garvey, Lackey & Ochs in 2022.
Laton’s areas of practice include probate, estate planning, elder law, and civil litigation. Additional information about the law firm and its attorneys can be viewed at www.eglolaw.com.
