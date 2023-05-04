SHARON – On April 26, members of the Sharon High Spanish Club spent some “Tiempo en la Cocina” (time in the kitchen) at Thyme in Your Kitchen in downtown Sharon.
Chef Garron Birdsall instructed a group of six students on how to make Paella Española and Churros Auténticos.
Paella is a traditional Spanish dish that has ancient roots, but its modern form originated in the mid-19th century the east coast of Spain adjacent to the city of Valencia. Types of paella include Valencian paella, vegetable paella, seafood paella, and mixed paella, among many others.
At Thyme in Your Kitchen, the SHS students learned how to correctly dice onions, tomatoes and garlic for use in a “sofrito” sauce. They also learned how to make “chorizo,” which is a spicy Spanish sausage.
Churros, strips of fried dough, are eaten throughout Spain and Portugal, as well as in the Philippines Latin America, and the Southwestern United States. They can either be thin, and sometimes knotted, or long and thick. Churros are normally eaten for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, and are dipped in hot chocolate, dulce de leche (a type of caramel sauce) or cappuccino. Cinnamon sugar is often sprinkled on top.
Many of the students participating in the class had never eaten paella, and they were surprised at how the flavors of the vegetables, chicken and chorizo blended together so well.
The churros disappeared almost as soon as they came out of the deep fryer.
Claire Bodien, a sophomore and third-year member of the Spanish Club, said everything was, “¡Excelente! ¡Muy delicioso!” The other students concurred, and they can’t wait to go back and learn more from Chef Garron!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.