SHARON – Five distinguished alumni will be inducted into the Sharon High School Alumni Hall of Fame this weekend.
This year’s class of inductees:
• Jane Leyde ’41 (posthumous)
• Anthony Molinari ’60
• John R. Nottingham ’67
• Thomas W. Gathers ’73
• Stephen Gurgovitz Jr. ’89
The inductees were selected from categories including arts and entertainment, business and commerce, community service and volunteerism, education and humanities, government and military, medicine and health, philanthropy and non-profit, science and technology, and sports and recreation.
The honorees must graduated at least 20 years ago from Sharon High School and have made significant accomplishments and/or community service that have been recognized as outstanding through awards, honors, or other forms of distinction. They have made a profound and positive international, national, regional, or local impact in their chosen field or community.
The inductees are invited to speak during an assembly Friday for the high school student body.
Two students from the Class of 2023, Ella Labbiento and Andrew Joint, will be awarded scholarships during the induction festivities.
Tickets for the induction ceremony brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday are available at the high school or from any Hall of Fame committee member. Tickets are $20 and will also be available at the door.
Hall of Fame committee members are Molly Corbett Bundrant, Frank Connelly, Paula Cantelupe, Michael Fitzgerald, James Goodwin, Brian Kepple, Vicki Rivetti Lingner, Sue McLaughlin, Sam Messina, Tony Molinari, Geno Rossi, Heather Starkey-Webber. and Christa Welch.
For more information, contact bpkepple1@verizon.net or 724-301-5413.
This year’s honorees:
John Nottingham ’67
Cleveland innovator John Nottingham is a leading partner in the innovative technology field. Nottingham graduated from Sharon High School in 1967. He made plenty of contributions to the school and was highly involved in both Sharon academics and extracurriculars, such as National Honor Society, art club, honor science seminar, band, dance band, Gazette art editor, and brass ensemble.
Nottingham graduated with honors in 1972 from the Cleveland Institute of Art with a bachelors of fine arts degree in Industrial Design. While in college, Nottingham received several design awards including the top Chrysler Award for automobile design and snagged an internship at the General Motors Technical Center in Detroit. Upon graduation, Nottingham was presented the top traveling scholarship, which allowed him to travel throughout Europe for three months. Studying business and commerce during college distinguished Nottingham from his peers in the competitive arena of innovative technology.
Nottingham co-founded his company Nottingham Spirk in 1972 and serves as co-president of his Cleveland-based firm. Some of Nottingham Spirk’s innovations include the SpinBrush, Swiffer, and Medtronic CardioInsight ECVue, the first non-invasive electrocardiographic mapping system. Nottingham Spirk holds over 1,350 patents, 95% of which have been commercialized, and has accumulated over $50 billion in gross sales.
Not only did Nottingham win the EY Entrepreneur of the year award, but he was inducted into the Inside Business Hall of Fame. Nottingham has also been interviewed and demonstrated products via national television on Commercializing Breakthrough Innovations. In addition, he has appeared on The Today Show and CNN and been featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, The New York Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wired, and Fast Company. Nottingham is a member of the National Academy of Inventors. Nottingham Spirk has been acknowledged as one of the “Top 100 Workplaces for Innovators in The World’’.
Nottingham continues his work today through his company and his memberships with the Cleveland Clinic Board of Trustees and the Case Western University Reserve Technology Commercialization Board.
Anthony Molinari ’60
Anthony Molinari has had successful careers as an athlete, coach, and educator, while also contributing immensely to the greater Sharon community. Molinari was a three-year varsity starter for the Sharon Tigers football team, and named co-captain as a junior. In addition, he played on the Farrell Press All-Star Team, Mercer County All-Star Team, and the West Penn All-Stars. As a result of his dedication to the sport, Molinari was an all-state honorable mention, as well as being named to the WPIAL All-Midwest Conference First Team at tackle.
After high school, Molinari continued his football career at Purdue University in his freshman year. He then transferred and graduated from Youngstown State University in 1965 and continued his post-graduate work at Kent State until 1973.
Molinari began his career as a teacher of the arts, where he inspired many students to pursue their artistic passion after high school. During his teaching career, Molinari was an assistant football coach for 44 years at many schools in the area including Warren JFK, Brookfield, Niles McKinley, Sharon, and Farrell. Through coaching, Molinari inspired many players, including Sharon alum and current teacher Lewis Keller, who later had the privilege of coaching alongside Molinari. Keller comments, “Coach Molinari would give the shirt off his back to help a current or former player! He is a great person to be around, as his fun loving spirit is contagious.” In addition to coaching, Molinari was president and treasurer of the West Penn Football Coaches Association for 20 years and game site manager for the association’s annual All-Star Football Classic. In 2012, he was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame for his contributions to the community. Molinari served on the Sharon City School Board for eight years, and recently retired in 2021. Anthony Molinari’s love of football and the Sharon community inspired him to write the book “Pads of Glory,” about 100 years of Sharon High football.
In addition to football, Molinari’s other passion is his family. He is beyond proud of his daughter Amy, his son Tony Jr., and his many grandchildren for all of their accomplishments. Anthony Molinari is a passionate and hardworking individual who will always go the extra mile to help his community.
Jane Leyde ’41
Jane Garhart Leyde left Sharon High with a desire to change lives. Leyde attended Seton Hill College to study sociology and American history. For the next 20 years, Leyde was a tutor, and quickly uncovered a passion for teaching. In 1976 at the age of 53, Leyde decided that she was meant to teach and went back to school at Westminster College, where she obtained her masters degree in education with a reading specialization.
For 30 years, Leyde was a reading educator for hundreds of students throughout the Sharon, West Middlesex, and Brookfield school districts. Leyde retired from teaching in 1993, but soon realized that her life was incomplete without instilling knowledge onto others and began teaching adult GED classes until the age of 83.
Leyde made it her goal to change lives in and outside of the classroom. During the 1950s, she began a lifelong fight for civil rights and women’s rights. Women at the time were expected to keep to themselves and abide by their husbands. Leyde broke societal standards and confidently believed in stepping out from the shadows in which she had been hidden. She spoke up for all of the people that were fighting their way through the oppression of the time and Leyde became a figure that inspired people to spread kindness and acceptance no matter the circumstances.
Leyde also worked hard throughout her life to improve the Shenango Valley. She was a founding member of the Shenango Valley Initiative and the Church of Notre Dame where she was president of the Ave Maria Society, president and a board member of the Mercer County League of Women’s Voters, president of the Sharon College Club, and president of the Shenango Valley Christian Associates. She was also a board member of the Shenango Valley Urban League, the local chapter of the NAACP, and the Mercer County Bi-Centennial Commission; as well as being ordained an apostolate in the order of benedictine nuns. Leyde’s intentions and actions did not go unnoticed by her community and she was honored by the Mercer/Lawrence county Athena for pioneering leadership and community service.
Jane Leyde built a strong community filled with power and confidence. She relayed her passion onto her six children, 16 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Leyde inspired hundreds of people across the valley to believe in education, fight for a better tomorrow, and build a better community. In 2017 Jane Leyde passed away surrounded by her family and leaving an indelible legacy.
Stephen Gurgovits Jr. ’89
Stephen J. Gurgovits Jr. graduated with a passion for business brewing inside him. In high school, he was an honor student and graduate, student council treasurer, as well as a member of Hi Y, National Honor Society, and the football team. His many accomplishments while in the halls of Sharon High served as a stepping stone to solidify his career in the business world.
Gurgovits majored in accounting at Penn State University and received his masters degree from the Katz Business School at the University of Pittsburgh. He has been a certified public accountant since 1995. Gurgovits has been responsible for more than $1 billion in financial transactions involving professional sports stadiums. He was also named senior project manager for First National Bank Wealth Advisors. In 2004, Gurgovits was awarded a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Pittsburgh soon became his home as he co-founded Tecum Capital Partners, a rejuvenation of the former subsidiary of a regional bank into an independent investment firm. Gurgovits and his team have invested over $850 million into hundreds of platforms. A lot of passion and dedication goes into his job, as Gurgovits provides strategic operation and investment leadership while fundraising growth and execution of strategy. Gurgovits contemplates new investments along with his team, who work together to negotiate and approve investments based on financial analysis, research, and the external environment. Gurgovits is on the boards of Auburn Gearm, Uncle Charley’s Sausage, and Powertrack International. Previously, he was on the board of Gibraltar Cable Systems, Oberg Industries, Western Allegheny Capital, and former chair of the ACG Pittsburgh Chapter. Overall, Gurgovits has invested $518 million into 56 companies throughout the country and has created over 2,500 jobs as a direct result of his efforts.
Thomas Gathers ’73
Thomas Gathers earned a bachelor of arts degree in government and public service at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s in organizational training from the University of Miami.
He started his career managing a restaurant in Ohio and quickly progressed to director of operations then to director of training. Young and ambitious, Gathers furthered his success by being named director of training for Darden Restaurant Inc., overseeing training for Olive Garden, Red Lobster International, Casa Gallardo, York Steakhouses, China Coast, and LeAnn Chin’s. While working for Darden, Gathers served as senior vice president of human resources. He had a senior HR responsibility for Longhorn Steakhouse, Capital Grille, Eddie V’s Seasons 52, Yardhouse, Bahama Breeze, and Darden‘s Business Development and International Franchising group. Gathers left in 1990 then joined the team at Boston-based Uno Restaurant Corp., which operates dining establishments internationally. After working as senior vice-president of human resources, Gathers was given the opportunity to serve as executive vice president at Red Lobster. Gathers managed a team consisting of eight vice presidents of operations. He was also responsible for talent acquisition, talent management, employee relations, comprehension and benefits, HR systems, training and development, and risk management.
Gathers is a distinguished individual with a litany of accomplishments, perhaps most notably being a past member of the Foundation Board of Directors at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a past member of the Society for Human Resource Management, American Society for Training and Development, and HR Forum. He also served as past president of the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers and was on the board for the Georgia Center for Nonprofits. He sat on various university advisory boards including committees at the University of New Hampshire, Suffolk University, and Gwinnett Technical College.
Gathers recently retired as the chief operating officer for the Orlando, Fla., based Red Lobster Seafood Co. Throughout his more than 40-year career, Gathers has been an executive officer for public restaurant companies trading on the AMEX, NASDAQ, and NYSE exchanges. In addition to having a successful career, he has been married to his wife Melanie, for 43 years. They have two married daughters and two granddaughters.
