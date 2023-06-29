SHARPSVILLE – The following Girl Scouts have earned prestigious Girl Scout Gold Awards.
Amelia Roch – Bridging from Old to New
Roch was a Girl Scout for 10 years with Troop 30325 out of Sharpsville,and earned a Bronze Award in addition to her Gold. Her project is located on the Shenango Trail by the covered bridge at Kidd’s Mill in Reynolds.
She worked with the Shenango River Watchers and the trail manager at Kidd’s Mill to rebuild a bridge on the trail. She provided an educational segment to other Scouts and kids after cutting the ribbon on her completed project.
She thanks her father, without who’s help the bridge would not have been completed.
She received recognition from Mark Longietti for her achievement.
Kylie Jackson – Rock Kindness Garden
Blair was a Girl Scout for 12 years with Troop 30325 out of Sharpsville, and earned both Bronze and Silver awards in addition to her Gold. Her gold award project was chosen to spread joy and share uplifting messages, and give members of her community to do the same.
The garden is always open to the public, and is simply a happy place to visit. It can be found at Sandy’s Place in Buhl Park.
She is thankful to her father, in addition to everyone else who helped construct the garden.
She received recognition from Mark Longietti for her achievement.
Autumn Blair – Autumn’s Free Little Library
Blair was a Girl Scout for 12 years with Troop 30325 out of Sharpsville,and earned a Bronze Award in addition to her Gold. Her Gold Award project was chosen to provide students with free books and promote regular reading for all students in the district.
Students can take a book, share a book or both. Autumn’s Free Little Library is located outside the Sharpsville Elementary playground and inside the Sharpsville middle/high school media center.
Blair is thankful to her community for all the support she received in the form of book donations.
She received recognition from Parke Wentling for her achievement.
Savannah Welch – Student School Supply Closet
Welch was a Girl Scout for 12 years between a Hermitage Troop and Troop 30325 out of Sharpsville, and earned both Bronze and Silver awards in addition to her Gold. Her Gold Award project was chosen to provide the students of Sharpsville Elementary with the necessary supplies to succeed in early academia.
The supplies were collected through supply drives that Welch organized and directed. The Closet can be found in the office of the Sharpsville Elementary school, and is available to any student in need of supplies.
She is thankful to all who involved themselves with her projects or encouraged her.
She received recognition from Mark Longietti for her achievement.
