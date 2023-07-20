Sharpsville grad earns master's degree from Harvard

Theresa van Greunen, a 1995 graduate of Sharpsville High School, recently completed her master’s degree in business management from Harvard University in Boston, Mass., graduating with Dean’s List distinction and a 3.96 grade point average.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Rochester.
She lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she works as assistant vice president of corporate communications for Aqua-Aston Hospitality.
Theresa is the daughter of Bruce and Rosemary Lozier of Sharpsville.
