Artist Juliet Sikora of Sharpsville is recipient of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partake in an artist residency in Champagne, France.
The Artist-in-Residency program at Chateau d'Orquevaux includes artists from around the world who come together to create and collaborate. Only 20 percent of applicants are accepted. Chateau d'Orquevaux has won several awards, including Top 10 most beautiful artist residencies in the world.
Sikora also received the Denis Diderot Grant that will cover her costs for the entire residency.
Lifewtr, a division of Pepsico is premium bottled water that fuses creativity and design to serve as a source of inspiration as well as hydration, selected Sikora as a woman artist highlighted during National Women's Month.
This month, the Ayzenberg [space] Gallery in Pasadena, Calif., is featuring her art for National Woman's Day. She has been a part of several gallery openings internationally. "I wish to continue to create works of art that move people, allowing them to feel an energy that sparks imagination and gives a reminder that you can do anything," she said.
Juliet has grown up surrounded by a family lineage of artists. Her grandfather, John Drobny, was an incredible talent, able to supplement his family income with his art during the great depression. Her grandmother, Chris Sikora, was an award-winning artist, and her uncle, Dave Drobny, is often providing co-workers and friends with his fun caricatures and greeting cards. Her cousin, Rebecca LaFlure, found at www.chalkofthetown312, is a celebrity in the Chicago area and on social media, appearing on TV and in the press with her amazing chalk art.
Juliet attended Sharpsville schools, graduating in 2009, and earning the Harvard University Award which is given to one student for outstanding academic and athletic achievement. She was a member of the Honor Society and participated in basketball, track, dance line, cross country, and swimming.
She loved swimming at Shenango Lake with her dog, "Bongo." To swim with a golden retriever, one must develop a strong stroke or get left behind. Sikora wanted to swim competitively but Sharpsville had no swim team. She created a swim team with her dad as coach and swam in competition representing Sharpsville High School her senior year, a testament to her tenacity and determination.
Juliet attended Penn State University at State College where she studied fine art and advertising/public relations, graduating in 2013. She often encountered Joe Paterno during her runs and made a portrait of "Joe Pa," a copy of which hangs at Muscarella's Restaurant in Sharpsville.
After graduation, she was accepted to The SACI Studio Art Center in Florence, Italy, where she continued art studies. She spent the next year refining her technique, evolving a style and immersing herself in international culture.
Returning home, she ventured west and settled in Seattle, Wash., where she became a full-time artist. Her first gig was a studio in Ballard, creating and selling works that varied between a black, white and gold color palette, and an oceanic blue. She gained notoriety and was offered a showing at Washington University. She was soon offered the opportunity to perform in the halls of Grace Cathedral at the San Francisco Movement Arts Festival, which showcased the vibrance of performance art in the area. While local dancers performed, she and another artist would capture the fluidity of the movement of the dancers by drawing simultaneously on one paper to produce the unique pictures.
She was heavily influenced by the ocean. Many of her ink and water works display references to marine life. She enjoyed experimenting with chance mediums, working primarily on the floor. Many of her pieces took on sculptural form with the multiple layers of ink, house paint, spray paint and whatever else may have fallen upon the canvas.
Currently, Sikora resides in Los Angeles, Calif. She enjoys exploring the sea and skies through art inspired by California's majestic sunsets , an appreciation of sunsets originating at the Shenango Lake with her family and Bongo. She also creates many charcoal/ink drawings depicting the figurative form. Juliet has worked with several brands, including Stillhouse Whiskey, Nalu, Tom Shoes, and Disney. Juliet is currently senior resource manager at Ayzenberg Group in Los Angeles.
Some of her work can be viewed at http://www.juliettada.com/ and www.saatchiart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.