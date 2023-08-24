Sharpsville School District teachers Jayne Kornbau and Lisa Oliver experienced the opportunity of a lifetime by participating in the 910th Airlift Wing Civic Leader Flight for Educators.
Hosted by the 910th Airlift Wing, the event’s goal was to familiarize area educators with the 910th Airlift Wing and to provide a greater understanding of Air Force Reserve opportunities available to students.
Along with other educators, Kornbau and Oliver climbed on board a 910th Airlift Wing’s C-130H Hercules tactical cargo aircraft and flew through Lake Erie airspace, passing over Niagara Falls.
The flight offered an amazing, unprecedented view of the falls, as well as an opportunity to witness the capabilities of the 910th Airlift Wing in action.
Upon their return to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, they learned more about the Air Force Reserves and the 910th.
The teachers report that the event was a great success and provided valuable insights and experiences that educators can take back to their classrooms.
Oliver said, “I was so thankful for this incredible and exciting opportunity! Seeing the aerial view of Niagara Falls was amazing. The whole experience was so valuable to me as a teacher. I couldn’t wait to share everything that I learned with my students, so they can start thinking about their futures.”
Kornbau added, “This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to fly in a C-130 over Niagara Falls and I am very grateful for the opportunity. The knowledge I have gained about aircrafts, aviation, and educational opportunities available for our students though the Air Force was shared with my students, so they can have the chance to get involved with these types of experiences."
