Shoe fundraiser bolsters Heart of Shenango scholarship fund

SHARON -- Many homes have the occasional spare pair of shoes taking up space in a closet or entryway. At Penn State Shenango, an entire room has been set aside to collect and house hundreds of spare shoes, all in the name of philanthropy both on campus and abroad.
The campus community began collecting and organizing gently worn shoes in October 2022, with plans to donate all pairs to Sneakers4Funds, an organization who redistributes the shoes to local entrepreneurs in developing countries to help them establish small businesses and assist in raising areas out of systemic poverty. They also provide financial compensation to the fundraising organization for each pair of shoes that are donated.
"We tried to find a fun and unique way of raising funds,” said Assistant Teaching Professor of Nursing Maureen Dunn. “We’ve done other events in the past but wanted to take a different approach this year.” Dunn is a member of the campus’ Heart of Shenango committee who oversees the Heart of Shenango Scholarship. Through the shoe collection and donation, the financial contributions from Sneakers4Funds will support this scholarship fund.
The Heart of Shenango Scholarship was established by Penn State Shenango employees in 2009 to inspire and support incoming Shenango students who possess the core values of the campus community. The student must also demonstrate financial need, and first preference is given to transfer students from community colleges.
On Wednesday, January 11, the Shenango community gathered to load 40 bags full of donated shoes onto the collection truck for a final tally of 1,000 pairs of shoes, totaling more than $400 in funds donated to the Heart of Shenango Scholarship.
"The support from Penn State faculty, staff and alumni, as well as community members, was beyond what I thought it would be,” Dunn said. “This fundraiser goes a long way towards helping us reach our goals with the Heart of Shenango Scholarship.”
The committee will host an additional fundraising Scoop and Paint event on Saturday, April 1. To learn about the Heart of Shenango Scholarship, and other scholarship opportunities available at the Shenango campus, visit our website at shenango.psu.edu.
