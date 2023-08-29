Tails of Hope offers low cost, high quality, non-profit spay and neuter clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Friday.
Clinic surgery hours are by appointment from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m on select days only.
Animal clients are the clinic’s first priority and responses may be delayed on surgery days.
For more information or to support Tails of Hope, Inc., with a donation to provide services to another animal, a pet family in financial, or to support general operations and continued growth and programs of the organization for the animals and people of our community, visit the Tails of Hope Facebook page or follow on LinkedIn and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.