NEW WILMINGTON – “New Wilmington’s Got Talent,” a local talent competition, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (8-25-23) at the New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater.
The event features a variety of performance types and age groups. Performers include local talent, as well as Westminster College students.
The event is free and open to the public.
Modeled after the hit TV show, “America’s Got Talent,” local celebrity judges will evaluate the performances. The audience will also be able to cast their vote for the “Fan Favorite” award.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top contestants with a grand prize of $250.
The talent competition is held in conjunction with the New Wilmington Rotary Club’s annual chicken barbecue dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., also at Borough Park. Dinner tickets should be purchased in advance from a member of the Rotary Club or by calling 724-651-4956.
“New Wilmington’s Got Talent” is sponsored by the New Wilmington Borough Amphitheater Committee and organized by the Youth Unplugged Committee of local teens.
Questions about the event can be directed to Helen Boylan at boylanhm@westminster.edu or 724-946-6293.
All events are weather dependent. For more information or to see the full schedule of events check the website – Arts in the Park www.livenewwilmington.com/events/[2] or Facebook at Livenewwilmington.
