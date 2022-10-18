Interested in sharing your career with an interested young person? Providing job shadowing to high school students has proven to be an effective strategy for connecting them to potential careers. “Creating opportunities for students to learn about careers is an important aspect of guiding teens to career paths in our communities,” emphasizes Dawn Gregory, Youth Career Coordinator, West Central Job Partnership.
Teens2Work is a regional effort to promote and coordinate job shadowing experiences for teens in our region. Spearheaded by a collaborative of school districts, the Mercer County Career Center, West Central Job Partnership, and United Way of Mercer County, Teens2Work is striving to identify area businesses that would provide a 3-hour job shadowing experience for teens during Teens2Work Career Week, November 16th and 17th. Teens2Work is supported in part through a PA department of Labor & Industry Business Education Partnership grant secured through West Central Job Partnership.
Employers can offer job shadowing experiences on Wednesday, November 16th and/or Thursday, November 17th. The project will focus on students in 9th-11th grade and assist them in meeting state Career Education and Work standards. United Way of Mercer County will be working with schools to identify students and coordinating transportation. “United Way of Mercer County champions the future of Mercer County through supporting quality programs for our youth. Working with our schools and employers, we are striving to build bridges for bright futures for students,” Carla Regginello, Director.
United Way of Mercer County is encouraging interested businesses to complete the following link to participate- https://forms.gle/XWkscsb5D7yDpNcs6.
Join us in this important initiative and support our high school students and complete the survey by October 25, 2022.
