The Book Network delivers books to Akron Children’s Hospital on Read Across America Day

On March 2, 16-year-old Trent Litman of Fowler, Ohio, delivered 520 books to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio, in observance of Read Across America Day. Trent’s program, The Book Network, is supported by his church, First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.
“This is the second year The Book Network has collected books and delivered them to Akron Children’s Hospital,” explained Litman. “Read Across America Day was always my favorite week of school when I was younger. We would have guest readers, character parades, and could dress as our favorite book character. I realized kids in the hospital cannot participate in the nation-wide observance, so I thought with the support of my church family, we could at least help by providing new books for patients to read while they are in the hospital.”
The book drive began Feb. 5 and ran until March 1. Members of First Presbyterian Church gave new children’s books ranging from first reader to teen reader, and monetary donations to help Litman well exceed his goal of collecting 400 books. In total, The Book Network has donated almost 900 books to Akron Children’s Hospital.
“I am a sophomore in high school and plan to continue The Book Network every year until I graduate,” said Litman. “I hope that each year we can beat our number of donated books from the previous year, then I can pass the program down to a younger church member to continue.”
Read Across America Day was established as a nation-wide program in 1998 to honor Dr. Seuss and help get kids excited about reading. It celebrates the joy of reading and the betterment of public education. It is always on Dr. Seuss’s birthday and calls for everyone to read and engage with children to make reading a fun and interactive experience.
