Thiel College is hosting the Fischoff Award-winning saxophone quartet Kodachrome as a part of the annual Con Spirito Chamber Music Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday (9-14-23) at David Johnson Memorial Chapel.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The Fischoff Competition is the largest chamber music competition in the nation and its longest consecutively running competition. Each year, an average of 125 ensembles, representing 22 nationalities, enter either the wind or string categories. Since its founding, more than 6,800 musicians have participated, many of whom have gone on to distinguished careers in music performance and education.
Annually, the winner of the Fischoff Competition embarks on a tour across the Midwest and performs at Thiel as a part of the Con Spirito Series.
Kodachrome is a saxophone quartet of four graduate students from Arizona State University where they are under the tutelage of Christopher Creviston, D.M.A. Kodachrome has won first prize awards at the 10th Plowman Chamber Music Competition and the 10th Coltman Chamber Music Competition and has also premiered several new works by Jenni Watson, Hendel Almetus and Eduardo Orea. Kodachrome is composed of Calvin Wong (soprano), Jade Deatherage (alto), Siobhan Plouffe (tenor) and Bonson Lee (baritone). As individuals, members have competed and performed extensively in the United States as well as internationally and have studied with artists such as Otis Murphy, Kenneth Tse, Vincent David and Chien-Kwan Lin. One of the primary goals of Kodachrome is to promote contemporary underrepresented composers and provoke the general public's interest in concert music.
In 2007, the tradition of musical excellence started when LaVonne H'16 and the late Glen R. Johnson H'88 , in honor of their late daughter, created the series to bring top musical talent to Thiel College and the region. Con Spirito is just one of the offerings at Thiel that connects the college to the regional arts community.
The Con Spirito Concert Series is always free and open to the public and is in its 17th year of bringing world-class music to Greenville and Thiel College. Each fall the College hosts two Con Spirito events. The Hermitage Piano Trio will perform as part of the series at 7 p.m. November 7 at David Johnson Memorial Chapel.
