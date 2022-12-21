THINGS TO DO
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Grove City Education Center for Adults will partner with West Central Job Partnership to offer a free computer class for beginners at the PA CareerLink Mercer County in Sharon. The eight-session class will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. Class size is limited and students must pre-register. A volunteer classroom aide is also needed to assist.
For information or to register, contact Sandy Marwick at 724-458-7270 or gcedcenter@gmail.com. GCECA also offers GED instruction, classes in English as a second language, and a range of other adult literacy services in Sharon, Grove City and Greenville.
Located at 118 S. Center St., the nonprofit agency receives state and federal grants supplemented by community donations and support from the Community Foundation and the Grove City Area United Way.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• The combat-exposed veteran PTSD support group with Ricco meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the ROAR Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. The group provides camaraderie, reflection, support, recreational activities, confidentiality, and coping skills in a non-judgmental, safe zone. Info: 724-308-6222.
• Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays starting Jan. 8 through April 2. There is a $20 fee. To register: 724-815-7017 or www.Griefshare.org.
