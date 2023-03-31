THINGS TO DO
EASTER WEEK
• Journey to the Cross will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Holy Thursday and Good Friday this week at Living Word Church, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington.
The meditative and prayerful walk-through offers 13 stations complete with live Biblical actors depicting events leading up to the crucifixion. {/span}The free event gives the participant the opportunity to reflect on the numerous trials Jesus endured prior to His victorious resurrection.
A worship experience with contemplative music and candlelight is designed to allow participants to take time to consider the events of Holy Week, pausing if they wish at various stations.
Free refreshments are offered. Information: 724-946-8706.
ELECTION EVENTS• The Mercer County Council of Republican Women will host a candidate forum for the six candidates for Mercer County commissioner at 7 p.m. April 11 at Hickory VFW 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. A meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m.
Event emcee will be Deborah McEwen, council secretary, and moderator will be Julie Swartfager, Pennsylvania Republican State Committee member.
Co-sponsor WGRP Radio, Greenville, will broadcast the event live on Facebook.
This event is open to the public. Info: Julie at jswartfager@icloud.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS• Aisha Weston will be the guest speaker at the 29th annual Awards Luncheon of the Mercer County Frontiers Club at noon April 15 at Tiffany Banquet Center in Brookfield. A graduate of Farrell High School, Weston is a school psychologist in Bensalem Township, Pa. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in the area of psychology and a minor in neuroscience. She also earned a master’s degree in education and educational psychology from Indiana University of PA. She is pursuing a Doctorate of Education degree in educational leadership from the Interdisciplinary Doctorate Program for Educational Leaders at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
Weston is the daughter of Ronald and Karen Weston of Farrell.
The Frontiers Club is a community service organization with a primary focus on African American youth.
The club will also present its community service award to Deanna Yarboro-Brown for her work with the Mercer Unit of the NAACP and area youth.
During the luncheon, the club will also present scholar recognition awards to African American students who graduated from high schools in Mercer County and Brookfield, primarily in the year prior to the program. The club will award $1,500 scholarships to African American graduating seniors from area high schools.
Tickets may be purchased from members of the organizations and the office of Dr. Theodore Yarboro at 724-346-4124.WORKSHOPS
• Penn State Extension will offer a workshop, “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” from 6 to 9 p.m. April 12 at the Penn State Extension Mercer County Office, 463 N. Perry Hwy., Mercer. The workshop is aimed at helping nonprofit organizations and volunteers stay up to date on food safety rules and regulations.
The program is designed for volunteers preparing food for events such as church fundraisers, fire company barbecues, booster club food sales and many other types of events where food is served to the public.
The workshop will cover the causes of food borne illness as well as safe food handling practices.
Organizers point out that food safety regulations change, so even if nonprofit organizations have prepared large volumes of food for years, it is important that volunteers are up to date and knowledgeable about rules and regulations governing food safety.
Organizations should register by April 7 for a fee of $70, which covers an unlimited number of attendees for each organization. Individuals not associated with an organization may attend for $40.
Information: https://extension.psu.edu/cooking-for-crowds.
