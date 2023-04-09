THINGS TO DOFUNDRAISERS• The Philanthropic Educational Organization annual indoor yard sale will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15. at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City.
There will be a large variety of items sold by donation to the organization. Info at www.peointernational.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS• Operation Lighthouse is sponsoring a Memory Walk Against Addiction starting with registration at 8 a.m. April 29 at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Information: 724-854-4777. All are welcome to participate.
This is a a participation and a learning event to bring awareness to addiction and how it is affecting the Shenango Valley. Each walker and group is asked to make a donation or attain sponsors.
Info: 724-308-6801 or 724-854-4777
SEMINARS• Penn State Master Gardeners of Mercer County will present its “Spring Into Gardening” seminar from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 22 at the Penn State Extension-Mercer County Office, 463 N. Perry Highway., Mercer.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. It costs $20 per person (non-refundable) and is open to the public. Registration includes light continental breakfast, snacks and handouts.
Topics include:
» Danger Lurking in the Yard— Many people can spot poison ivy, but can you identify poison hemlock? Do you know which common shrubs and perennials can make you or your pets sick, ranging from mild upset stomach, contact dermatitis or a cardiac event? Learn how to manage these plants and remain safe around them.
» Square Foot Gardening — Did you know you can grow a great harvest of food in a really small space? No matter how much room you have to work with, there are ways to maximize your growing area and produce better vegetable yields.
» Straw Bale Gardening — The straw bale gardening technique has been perfected by Author Joel Karsten. Straw bales are used as natural containers. Learn how this technique eliminates weeding and gardening pests and is easy on the knees and back.
» Weeds Tell A Story Worth Listening To — Do you ever get weeds in your garden and wonder why they are there? What are weeds anyway? It turns out that weeds are not random plants but rather true “pioneer species” with a purpose. Find out what we can learn from these unwelcome invaders.
Penn State encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. Contact Kinorea Tigri at 814-350-7748 in advance of your participation or visit.
Register online with any major credit card at https://extension.psu.edu/spring-into-gardening or call 877-345-0691 weekdays. Register early as seating is limited. Registration deadline is April 17.
Information: 724-662-3141.
MUSIC
• Juvenile Characteristics will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Sharon Elks Lodge 103, 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon. Admission is $5 at the door. Food will be available.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Helping Hands Home Care and Hospice will offer a grief support group for anyone who has suffered a loss of any kind. The group meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at McGonigle’s Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Hermitage. The next meeting is Tuesday(4-11-23).
• Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will hear from Mercer County Coroner John Libonati at its meeting on Wednesday (4-12-23). Libonati’s topic is, “Getting connected.” The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
The group meets the second Wednesday of each month. Masks are mandatory.
FOR SENIORS• The first choral rehearsal for Mercer County Senior Follies is 5 p.m. today (4-10-23) at Shenango Valley Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Rehearsals will then continue on Mondays, with the performance scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6 at Hickory High School auditorium.
The theme for this year’s show is, “Young at Heart.” All are welcome to inquire and participate. The ability to read music is not required.
Info: 724-301-4595.
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a PennDOT-approved driver improvement course for senior citizens age 55 and older from noon to 4 p.m. April 19 at Shenango Valley YMCA in Hermitage. To register, call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
