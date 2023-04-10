AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Programs this week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
• Today – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. Tai Chi and Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Noreen Sokolak, Garden Way Place, on "Brain Health"; 12:30 p.m., Inspiration Hour with Chaplain Janet Crespi; 1 to 4 p.m., cards and tables games, and Pickleball
• Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m., Chair Zumba; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Friday – 8:30 a.m., blood pressure screenings with Wendy Callahan, Family Home Health; 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., speaker Mande Burckart, hospice liaison for Amedisys, on "Spring Cleaning More Than Your House!"
The Greenville Senior Center Bike Riding Club will begin again in May. Anyone interested in joining will be provided dates, times, routes. Call 724-588-3155 for information.
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
