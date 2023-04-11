THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• The Hickory High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Saturday at Eagle's Grill, 29 N. Main St., Hubbard.
• The Democrat Women of Mercer County will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Community Library of Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon.
All Democrats, regardless of gender, are welcome to attend. A special Earth Day presentation will be made by Nancy Bires.
The space is accessible by elevator. Items for AWARE will be collected. For a list of needed items, visit the DWMC website and click on the AWARE button.
REUNIONS
• West Middlesex Alumni Association will meet for its annual banquet at 6 p.m. May 13.
Reservations should be made by April 25 by calling Vicki at 724-877-8647.
The event will include a chicken dinner, a program, and recognition of the Class of 1973. All graduates are invited to attend.
FOOD
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6 through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Info: 330-442-1223.
SPECIAL EVENTS
The award-winning Mercer High School Speech Team is preparing to host its only public performances of the school year. Mercer’s two “Evenings of Forensics” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Mercer Middle-High School auditorium.
The shows will be a bit different each evening as team members in grades 7 through 12 present performances that have won awards at local, district, and state competitions this season.
After the 90-minute program each evening, the Mercer Speech Parents’ Boosters will host a desserts reception in the high school cafeteria where audience members will be able to meet and talk with student performers and with members of the coaching staff.
Tickets for each night’s performance my be purchased in advance from any speech team member, speech parents, the Mercer Middle-High School main office during school hours, and at the door.
The event is suggested for students middle school age or older.
