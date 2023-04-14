THINGS TO DO
REUNIONS
• The Hartford-Badger Alumni Association will host its 136th annual alumni banquet at 6 p.m. May 13 at Sharpsville VFW Post 6404, 215 Walnut Street Ext., Sharpsville. Cost is $17 per person. The Class of 1973 will be honored. Registration begins at 5 p.m. To make a reservation or for more information, contact Secretary Helen Burns at 330-772-3051.
FUNDRAISERS
• Sharpsville Methodist Church will sponsor a treasure and bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the church, 148 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville. All are welcome.
• Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 will host its gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the lodge, 7 S. Neshannock Road at the corner of Route 62, Hermitage.
There is a $5 entry fee for adults. Those 12 and younger are free. There are about 150 tables available at $25 each. The kitchen will be open.
• Tails of Hope presents a kitten season fundraiser, “Breakfast at Kitteny’s” at 11 a.m. April 22 at The Corinthian Banquet Hall and Event Center, 47 Vine Ave., Sharon.
Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Event includes a breakfast buffet, bingo for nine designer “purrses,” basket raffles, a 50/50, door prizes, kittens, and more.
To reserve seats online, visit TailsofHopeWPA.org. For info, call 724-346-4673.
WORKSHOPS
• Penn State Master Gardeners of Mercer County will present its “Spring Into Gardening” seminar from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 22 at the Penn State Extension-Mercer County Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, north of Mercer.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. It costs $20 per person (non-refundable) and is open to the public. Registration includes light continental breakfast, snacks and handouts.
Information: 724-662-3141.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• A WaterFire Sharon work day is planned for 9 a.m. to noon April 29, meeting at the WaterFire arehouse at Franklin and Railroad streets in Sharon. Projects include wrapping torches, making wicks and fire starters, and stacking and shrink-wrapping wood. All volunteers are welcome.
• The Sharon Beautification Commission will lead ”Gettin’ Gritty in Our City,” a six-week program that begins at 9 a.m. April 22. The first project is a Sharon city-wide litter cleanup that will cover streets, sidewalks, and alleys in Sharon. Volunteers are needed and will be provided with an event T-shirt and all the supplies needed.
For more information about getting involved, contact Sharon Beautification Board Chair Brian Kepple at bkepple1@verizon.net or Neighborhood Development Coordinator Geno Rossi with the City’s Code Department at grossi@cityofsharon.net.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The city of Hermitage and Shenango River Watchers are sponsoring an Earth Day festival April 22 at LindenPointe in Hermitage. A cleanup project will be 9 a.m. to noon, with the festival to follow from noon to 5 p.m.
A “nature critter walk” will be led by Naturalist April Claus at 3:15 p.m. Food waste digester tours of the city’s waster water treatment plant will leave at 1 and 3 p.m. with transportation by COG. Composting workshops are 12:30 and 1:45 p.m.
The event also includes vendors, food, live entertainment and children’s activities, plus more.
All are welcome. Info: Visit “Earth Day Festival” on Facebook.
• State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Mercer) will host a small-business forum at 1 p.m. Thursday (4-20-23) at 3580 Innovation Way in Hermitage to hear from constituents how government can create a better climate for businesses.
Wentling invites all small-business owners to share their concerns. RSVPs are required by calling Wentling’s Shenango Valley office at 724-734-5980.
MUSIC
• Soundbite will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Stateline Bar and Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville, and 8 to 11 p.m. April 22 at The Johnson Club, 2392 Churchill Road, Hillsville, Pa.
• Juvenile Characteristics will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Sharon Elks Lodge 103, 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon. Admission is $5 at the door. Food will be available.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
• Monday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., Tom Hall from PHN on “Arthritis and Supplements”; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
• Tuesday – 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball; 1 p.m., paper flower craft; 12:30 p.m., Tech Talk with Thiel College staff and students
• Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. Tai Chi and Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Brett Allen Morgan entertains; 1 to 4 p.m., cards and tables games, and Pickleball
• Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m., Chair Zumba; 11 a.m., Mike Fennell from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department on human trafficking and the opioid crisis; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Friday – 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., Basement Band entertains
The Greenville Senior Center Bike Riding Club will begin again in May. Anyone interested in joining will be provided dates, times, routes. Call 724-588-3155 for information.
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
FOOD
• Friends of the Manor in Jamestown will hold its annual spaghetti dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Eat in or carry out. Meal includes spaghetti, homemade meatballs, marinara, Italian bread, dessert and beverage. Reservations are suggested for this popular event. Call 724-456-4983. Parking and entrance is in the rear.
MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• The West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and friends are welcome. Info: Donna at 724-342-0035.
• Hermitage Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Stewart House, 5465 E. State St., Hermitage.
The program will feature Ernie Smith on the history of his company, Parker Brothers Well Drilling, which was started by his uncles.
Info: 724-877-7996.
• The Shenango Valley Ski Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All are welcome to attend.
• Brookfield High School Class of 1963 will gather for its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at Laddie’s Sky Club, 8189 Sharon-Warren Road, Masury. Classmates and guests are welcome.
• Former employees and friends of MCLC/Woodland Place in Mercer will meet for lunch at noon on Friday (4-21-22) at Rudy’s, 1614 Mercer-Grove City Road, Mercer. Order from the menu. Everyone is welcome. Pass the word.
