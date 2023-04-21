THINGS TO DO
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
• Monday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., Tim Callahan, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, on “Operations of the Sheriff’s Office”; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
• Tuesday – 9 a.m., Walberg Waffles; 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. Tai Chi and Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Carolyn Hartle of Hartle Elder Law, on “What’s the Difference Between a Will and a Trust?”; 12:30 p.m., Inspiration Hour with Chaplain Janet Crespi; 1 p.m., Book Club discusses “Sisters First” by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush; 1 to 4 p.m., cards and tables games, and Pickleball
• Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m., Chair Zumba; 11 a.m., Greenville Steel Drum Band entertains; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Friday – 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., Sounds of Elvis by Jim Felix, Elvis tribute artist; 12:30 p.m., Friends and Fellowship Grief Support Group with Mande Burckart, hospice liaison for Amedisys
FOOD
• Sharon First United Women in Faith, 237 W. Silver St., will serve a take-out ham loaf dinner fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. today at 237 W. Silver St., Sharon. Dinner includes ham loaf, potatoes, vegetable, applesauce, and dessert.
Tickets are $12 and the number of tickets is limited. Info: 724-983-0200.
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street in Fredonia, will serve a stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Donations are $12. Information: 724-866-4202.
• Volant Lions will serve a spaghetti dinner for dine in or take out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 4 at Leesburg ECO Church, located at routes 19 and 208. Adult meals are $12, children ages 6 to 12 are $10, and children under 6 are free.
FOR VETERANS
All veterans of any military service and their spouses are invited to a free drive-through turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St., New Castle.
Veterans must provide proof of service at pickup.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• A WaterFire Sharon work day is planned for 9 a.m. to noon April 29, meeting at the WaterFire warehouse at Franklin and Railroad streets in Sharon. Projects include wrapping torches, making wicks and fire starters, and stacking and shrink-wrapping wood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.