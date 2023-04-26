THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Sawhill Retirees will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sharon American Legion, E. State St., Sharon. President Joe Ross invites members, families, and guests to attend. Plans for the August picnic and future gatherings will be discussed. Refreshments, bingo, and a social time will follow the meeting.
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder’s Restaurant in New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Greenville Penn High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Byler’s Family Restaurant, Jamestown.
MUSIC
• The Tyler Jenkins Trio will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Jet’s “next-to-last birthday party” at the Apollo Maennerchor Club on South Dock Street in Sharon. All are welcome.
• Soundbite will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Margarita King, 835 Perry Highway, Mercer. All are welcome.
FUNDRAISERS
• Lakeview United Methodist Church, located one mile south of Sandy Lake on Route 173, will sponsor its annual spring rummage and bake sale from 5 to 9 p.m. May 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11, and 9 a.m. to noon May 12. Friday’s special is $2 bag day. A light lunch is available each day. Proceeds benefit mission projects.
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Mercer will host a plant and garden sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 in the church parking lot. The sale will feature annuals, perennials, seed packets, shrubs, and garden decor such as birdhouses, bird baths, statues, gardening books, and more. There will be coffee and donuts. Admission is free. All are welcome.
• St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church Center, 2140 Highland Road, Hermitage, will offer a rummage and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. May 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.May 5, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6, which is also bag day. There will be clothing for all ages and sizes, household items, furniture, toys, and more. All are welcome.
• Hickory United Women of Faith will sponsor its semi-annual sale of good, used clothing and miscellaneous items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 and 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 6 at Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Saturday is also $1 bag day. All proceeds benefit mission projects. Information: Pat at 724-813-2626 or Nancy at 724-977-4851.
• The Sharpsville High School Marching Band will hold its first designer bag bingo on May 7. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., games start at 2 p.m. The event includes designer bag prizes, a basket raffle, bake sale, 50/50, door prize, and a “gently loved cash and carry” sale. Bingo daubers will be available for purchase, but guests may bringtheir own. Guests should also take a snack and BYOB.
All guests must be 18 or older. Tickets are $30 each. Information: Rebecca Lenzi at 724-866-3465 or Kimberly Marchetto at 724-977-4358.
• Masury Brookfield Women’s Club will host a gift card raffle fundraiser during the month of May. Beginning May 1 and each day during the month, there will be a drawing for a gift card for a lucky ticket holder. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25 and can be purchased from any club member.
Information: Club President Ruth Hawkins at 330-448-6337.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Worth Township in Mercer County is hosting a clean-up day on May 6. Residents may recycle items by dropping them off from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Worth Township Building, 739 Kilgore Road, Jackson Center. Batteries, gas, oil, old building materials, trash, metal, wood, plastic will all be accepted. Paint, varnish,, antifreeze, lightbulbs, tires, electronics, or TVs will not be accepted.
Information: 814-786-9342.
• The Grove City Education Center for Adults will partner with West Central Job Partnership to offer a free computer class for beginners from May 2 through June 20 at PACareerLink Mercer County, 217 W. State St., Sharon.
The eight-session class will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Class size is limited, and students must pre-register. A volunteer classroom aide is also needed to assist. For information or to register, contact Sandy Marwick at 724-458-7270 or gcedcenter@gmail.com.
FOR VETERANS
• All veterans of any military service, Agent Orange veterans, and their spouses are invited to a free drive-through turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (4-29-23) at New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St., New Castle. Veterans must provide proof of service at pickup.
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
• Anderson Coach and Travel will host a walk-in hiring event for potential bus drivers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 and 11 at both of its garage locations at 1 Anderson Plaza in Greenville and 13570 Conneaut Lake Road in Conneaut Lake.
Anderson serves school districts in Greenville, Jamestown, and Reynolds in Mercer County and Conneaut Area School District in Crawford County. Finding drivers has been difficult, especially since the pandemic and with resulting changes in education, according to President Doug Anderson.
Current bus drivers dedicated to the profession of safely transporting students will be on hand.
The event is part of a state-wide initiative aimed to raise public awareness of the school bus drive shortage facing the nation.
BUS TRIPS
• Sharpsville Historical Society is sponsoring a two-night gambling getaway at Caesars Casino in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Deposits are due May 15.
The bus leaves the former Reyers parking lot in downtown Sharon at 9 a.m. July 11 and leaves the casino at 4 p.m. on the 13th. Cost is $445 per person for a single room and $395 per person for a double room. The price includes $10 slot play and $15 dining card per day.
A $75 deposit is due by May 15 with full payment due June 10. A passport is required. Reservations: 724-813-9199.
FOOD
• Volant Lions will serve a spaghetti dinner for dine in or take out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 4 at Leesburg ECO Church, located at routes 19 and 208. Adult meals are $12, children ages 6 to 12 are $10, and children under 6 are free.
SENIORS FOR SAFE DRIVING
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a PennDOT-approved driver improvement course for senior citizens age 55 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9 at Grace United Methodist Church, Grove City. Registration is required. Call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
