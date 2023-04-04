THINGS TO DO
WORKSHOPS
• Area organizations should register by Friday (4-7-23) for Penn State Extension's workshop, “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. April 12 at the Penn State Extension Mercer County Office, 463 N. Perry Hwy., Mercer. The workshop is aimed at helping nonprofit organizations and volunteers stay up to date on food safety rules and regulations.
The program is designed for volunteers preparing food for events such as church fundraisers, fire company barbecues, booster club food sales and many other types of events where food is served to the public.
The workshop will cover the causes of food borne illness as well as safe food handling practices.
Organizers point out that food safety regulations change, so even if nonprofit organizations have prepared large volumes of food for years, it is important that volunteers are up to date and knowledgeable about rules and regulations governing food safety.
Fee of $70 covers an unlimited number of attendees for each organization. Individuals not associated with an organization may attend for $40.
Information: https://extension.psu.edu/cooking-for-crowds.
MUSIC
• The Harrisville Community Band, now in its 58th year, will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Friday (4-7-23) at the Harrisville Fire Hall, 313 E. Mercer St. Director of the 30-member band is Jim Jaskowak, a Grove City Area School District music educator for many years.
Some selections include, “Highlights from Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Assurance,” “Disney at the Movies,” “British Eighth March,” and “Crown Him With Many Crowns.” Two selections will be performed by the band’s own French horn quartet.
Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Vic Karcher of Grove City. Admission is free. Any free-will donations collected will benefit the fire department. Refreshments will be available at intermission.
FOOD
• St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road in Hermitage is having a pirohi sale on Friday (4-7-23). The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen.
Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. To order, call 724-981-0571 by today (4-5-23).
• A spaghetti dinner will be held at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday (4-8-23) for dine in and take out. The dinner includes beverages, salad, pasta and meatballs with sauce, and ice cream. Tickets are $12. Meatballs can be ordered to go for $12 a dozen. The lodge is at 7 S. Neshannock Road, at the corner of Route 62, Hermitage.
FOR SENIORS
• The first choral rehearsal for Mercer County Senior Follies is 5 p.m. Monday (4-10-23) at Shenango Valley Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Rehearsals will then continue on Mondays, with the performance scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6 at Hickory High School auditorium.
Theme for this year’s show is, “Young at Heart.” All are welcome to inquire and participate. The ability to read music is not required.
Info: 724-301-4595.
FOOD
FUNDRAISERS
• On Saturday, (4-8-23) the Hermitage Historical Society will host a pre-sale to the flea market at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the garage and will feature sale items for the benefit of the maintenance of the Stewart House, the home of the society. Wind damage to the soffit and gutter is in need of repairs. This sale will begin the season in preparation of upcoming flea markets for May 6 and June 10. Vendors are welcome. A 12-foot space is $10 and vendors provide their own table.
Information for outside space setups, call 724-877-7996.
