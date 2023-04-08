THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS• Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 will host its gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the lo dge, located at the corner of Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage.
There is a $5 entry fee for adults. Those 12 and younger are free. There are approximately 150 tables available at $25 each. The kitchen will be open.
• Tails of Hope presents a kitten season fundraiser, “Breakfast at Kitteny’s” at 11 a.m. April 22 at The Corinthian Banquet Hall and Event Center, 47 Vine Ave., Sharon.
Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Event includes a breakfast buffet, bingo for nine designer “purrses,” basket raffles, a 50/50, door prizes, kittens, and more.
To reserve seats online, visit TailsofHopeWPA.org. For info, call 724-346-4673.
• The Philanthropic Educational Organization annual indoor yard sale will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City.
There will be a large variety of items sold by donation to the organization. Info at www.peointernational.org.
ELECTION EVENTS• The Mercer County Council of Republican Women will host a candidate forum for the six candidates for Mercer County commissioner at 7 p.m. Tuesday (4-11-23) at Hickory VFW 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. A meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m.
Event emcee will be Deborah McEwen, council secretary, and moderator will be Julie Swartfager, Pennsylvania Republican State Committee member.
Co-sponsor WGRP Radio, Greenville, will broadcast the event live on Facebook.
Info: Julie at jswartfager@icloud.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Operation Lighthouse is sponsoring a ”Memory Walk Against Addiction” starting with registration at 8 a.m. April 29 at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Information: 724-854-4777. All are welcome to participate.
This is a a participation and a learning event to bring awareness to addiction and how it is affecting the Shenango Valley. Each walker and group is asked to make a donation or attain sponsors.
Info: 724-308-6801 or 724-854-4777
MUSIC
• Soundbite will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight April 15 at Stateline Bar and Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville.
• Juvenile Characteristics will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. April 15 at Sharon Elks #103, 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon. Admission is $5 at the door. Food will be available.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Helping Hands Home Care and Hospice will offer a grief support group for anyone who has suffered a loss of any kind. The group meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at McGonigle’s Ambulance Service, 1615 E. State St., Hermitage. The next meeting is Tuesday(4-11-23).
• Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will hear from Mercer County Coroner John Libonati at its meeting on Wednesday (4-12-23). Libonati’s topic is, “Getting connected.” The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
The group meets the second Wednesday of each month. Masks are mandatory.
FOR SENIORS
• The first choral rehearsal for Mercer County Senior Follies is 5 p.m. Monday (4-10-23) at Shenango Valley Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. Rehearsals will then continue on Mondays, with the performance scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6 at Hickory High School auditorium.
Theme for this year’s show is, “Young at Heart.” All are welcome to inquire and participate. The ability to read music is not required.
Info: 724-301-4595.
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a PennDOT-approved driver improvement course for senior citizens age 55 and older from noon to 4 p.m. April 19 at Shenango Valley YMCA in Hermitage. To register, call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-0245 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Programs next week at the Greenville Senior Center include:
• Monday – 9 a.m., total body fitness; 9:15 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., Pilates/yoga mega class; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., Author Maryann Hoffman on her book, “The Rainbow in Your Life!”; 1 to 4 p.m., haircuts with Patty; 12:30 p.m., Greenville Needlers
• Tuesday – 9:30 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 10 a.m., cornhole; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Wednesday – 9:15 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. Tai Chi and Zumba Gold class; 11 a.m., Noreen Sokolak, Garden Way Place, on “Brain Health”; 12:30 p.m., Inspiration Hour with Chaplain Janet Crespi; 1 to 4 p.m., cards and tables games, and Pickleball
• Thursday – 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m., Chair Zumba; 12:30 p.m., Euchre; 1 to 4 p.m., Pickleball
• Friday – 8:30 a.m., blood pressure screenings with Wendy Callahan, Family Home Health; 9:15 a.m., Bingo! Pig Bingo!; 11 a.m., cardio drumming; 11 a.m., speaker Mande Burckart, hospice liaison for Amedisys, on “Spring Cleaning More Than Your House!”
The Greenville Senior Center Bike Riding Club will begin again in May. Anyone interested in joining will be provided dates, times, routes. Call 724-588-3155 for information.
Greenville Senior Center is at 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Phone: 724-588-3155.
MEETINGS
• Sharon High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Nick’s Inn 62, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. Info: Bob Malsom, 724-342-3188.
• Farrell High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176, E. State St., Hermitage. Spouses and guests are welcome.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mama Jane’s on Hadley Road in Greenville.
• Mercer County Democrat Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (4-13-23) Thursday the 13th at Pine Grove Community Center, 549 Barkeyville Road, Grove City. All Democrats are invited to attend the April meeting either in person or via Zoom. To attend via Zoom, email mercercountydems@gmail.com for the passcode.
• Hickory High School Class of 1959 meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Middlesex Diner. All classmates, friends, and guests are welcome.
FOOD• The 10th anniversary of the free community breakfast at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage, is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. April 22. All are welcome. Senior citizens, children and college students are encouraged to attend.
Sharon First United Women in Faith, 237 W. Silver St., will serve a take-out ham loaf dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. April 22 at 237 W. Silver St., Sharon. Dinner includes ham loaf, potatoes, vegetable, applesauce, and dessert.
Tickets are $12 and the number of tickets is limited. Info: 724-983-0200.
