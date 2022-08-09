THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for its summer get-together at 3 p.m. Sunday (8-14-22)at The Gable Inn, U.S. Route 322, east of Jamestown, on the back deck and order from the menu. The class will host its regular monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Byler’s Restaurant in Jamestown. Members of the PJHS Class of 1954 are invited to attend both of these events.
• The Democrat Women of Mercer County will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Grove City Memorial Park at the Optimist Pavilion. All are welcome; there will be ukuleles.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Mercer County Council of Republican Women is collecting new and gently-used backpacks and small/medium-sized duffel bags to be donated to the children who are served by Mercer County Children & Youth Services.
Donations can be dropped off at Mercer County Republican Headquarters, 124 S. Diamond St., Mercer, from 10 a.m. to noon Friday (8-12-22) and noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 18. Call Ann Coleman at acoleman6758@gmail.com.
• Soundbite, a local classic rock band, will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday\ at Northminster Church, 2434 Wilmington Road, New Castle, and from 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 9 at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. All are welcome.
• FX Project will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Apollo Maennerchor Club, 391 S. Dock St., Sharon. Also, “Ruby” will be featured from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (8-11-22) at Hermitage Night Market at the National Guard Armory, 740 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fresh Marketplace in New Wilmington Center, New Wilmington.
• Mercer County Historical Society’s Raisch Log Cabin is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. each Sunday.
The cabin is on High Street in Sharpsville, the site of the historic canal lock at the entrance to the Shenango Valley Dam.
Parking is available across the street from the log cabin due to bridge construction.
• Valley Baptist Church will sponsor “Healthy Wednesday” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in Veteran Square, corner of Darr and Spearman avenues in Farrell.
The free event will include food and vendors, information on heart, diabetes, and cancer, a kids’ story time, children’s dentist, covid test giveaway, and a free lunch. All are welcome.
• Mercer Salvation Army is sponsoring a back-to-school clothing and supplies program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants must live in the 16137 zip code, meet income eligibility, and not have participated in the 2021 program. Applications available 10 a.m. to noon Thursday (8-11-22)and Aug. 18 at Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St. Must provide a current photo ID, household income information, and birth certificates. Information: call 724-893-6031.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Sharon Beautification Commission will gather at 5:15 p.m. Monday (8-15-22) in Wengler Park for litter detail and mulching in the area.
At the same time on Aug. 22, the commission’s litter team will meet to complete wood chipper work on the south end of West Hill. Volunteers are always needed and welcome.
FUNDRAISERS
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s Dorcas Society will sponsor a fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Half-price day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20. Slightly used goods will be sold at reasonable prices.
The event also includes homemade and baked goods for sale. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. The church is at 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, behind Home Depot.
FOOD
• A free community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday (8-13-22) at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage.
All are welcome. Information: 724-347-1703
• West Middlesex VFW will host a steak fry at 4 p.m. Aug. 19. All are welcome.
• A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday (8-13-22) at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages six through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Meal includes chicken pie, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, cole slaw, bread, and dessert. Information: Regina at 330-442-1223.
REUNIONS
• The 129th annual Yeager reunion for the descendants of Peter and Mary Smith Yeager, who settled in Perry Township in 1853, will take place starting with the dinner bell at 1 p.m. Sunday (8-14-22) in the red pavilion at Commodore Perry Park. Take table service and a well-filled picnic basket to share.
The day will also include a business meeting, auction, and fellowship. Officers are President Travis Yeager, Vice President and Secretary Audie Yeager, and Treasurer Debbie Yeager Hoovler.
BUS TRIPS
• Reservations are due now for Sharpsville Area Historical Society’s bus trip to Mountaineer Casino and Fiesta Ware outlet on Aug. 17. Cost is $40 per person and leaves Sharon City Center at 9 a.m. To reserve a seat, call 724-342-7870.
