THINGS TO DO
BACK TO SCHOOL
• A back-to-school collection will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Market, located at the roundabout next to Quaker Steak and Lube in downtown Sharon. Banjak Heating and Cooling will have a van on site for visitors to fill with donated school supplies.
The Market downtown venue is open every Saturday morning and offers fresh farm produce and artisan vendors. This Saturday, the event will include temporary tattoos, bubbles, grab bags, and snacks by First Presbyterian Church, a Girl Scouts coloring station and sno-cones, touch-a-truck fire truck, micro-green planting for kids, Red Eye Rosie’s mobile coffee bar, music by Steve Vuich, and much more.
All are invited.
• A ministry to provide free tennis shoes to area children and youth will be offered from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday by Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard.
The event is for children in kindergarten through 12th grade in Hubbard, Brookfield, Liberty, Girard, Sharon, Hermitage, Sharpsville, Farrell, and West Middlesex.
Student must be present and accompanied by an adult, who must provide identification and a current utility bill.
• Mohawk School District will host a back-to-school shopping event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23 during open house at 385 Mohawk School Road, New Castle.
Most items will be $1. Proceeds benefit the Warrior PRIDE Program for the 2023-24 school year.
SENIORS FOR SAFE
DRIVING
• Seniors for Safe Driving will offer courses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at McGonigle Ambulance Service, East State Street, Hermitage; and from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Greenville Senior Center, Alan Avenue in Greenville.
These safety education programs for seniors age 55 and older provide a five percent discount on auto insurance upon successful completion.
Registration in advance is required. To register or for more information, call 800-559- 4880 or visit www.seniorsforsafedriving.com.
