MEETINGS
• Hickory High School Class of 1956 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• The West Middlesex High School Class of 1959 will gather for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Middlesex Diner. All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
• Hickory High School Class of 1958 meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. All classmates and friends are welcome. Info: Donna at 724-342-0035.
• The Shenango Valley Ski Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vey’s Restaurant, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. All are welcome to attend.
• There will be a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Springfield Township building to discuss the Springfield Township Mining Proposal. All township residents are urged to attend.
For more information, email springtownpa@gmail.com.
• Farrell High School Class of 1956 will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Nick's Inn, 1890 E. State St., Hermitage.
• Compassionate Friends will meet for its picnic at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 in Shenango Township Park. Members should note the date change.
REUNIONS
• Farrell High School Class of 1970 will host its annual party at Farrell Italian Home Club at 6 p.m. Aug. 19. Classmates are welcome to take a guest. Cost is $15 per person paid at the door.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Buhl Day Parade is part of the annual event Shenango Valley festivities planned for Sept. 4. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade is asked to contact Bess Gargano at bessgargano@gmail.com.
• International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at several area locations. Free and confidential Narcan doses, which can reverse Opiod overdose, will be available.
Locations for the event include Grove City Memorial Park in Grove City; McGonigle Ambulance Service at 1615 E. State St., Hermitage; the Roar Center at 912 E. State St., Sharon; The Life Center at 195 Columbia Ave., Greenville; and Recover and Revive Foundation at 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Farrell.
For more information: contact the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission at 724-662-1557.
• A car and jeep show will be featured during New Virginia Old Home Days Aug. 19 at 5360 Virginia Road, Hermitage.
There is no entry fee from 10 a.m. to noon. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. to the top three vehicles in every class.
The event is also open from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18.
There will also be a kids' pet parade, kids' bike show, cornhole tournament, raffle auction, games, and live music by Bishop Road. The kitchen will be open.
All are welcome to attend and participate.
HISTORY
• Raisch Log Cabin on High Street in Sharpsville will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays during August.
The cabin dates to the early 1800s and was found inside a farmhouse in Hermitage in the 1970s. Today it sits on the Erie Extention Canal Lock 10, by the Kelly Bridge and the gateway to the Sharpsville Dam. The canal park is along the Shenango River.
In conjunction with the Mercer County Historical Society, Boy Scout Troop 3 helps guide tours.
• Friends of the Gibson House Manor in Jamestown will sponsor an Underground Railroad tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the manor, located at 210 Liberty St.
The tour includes lunch. Cost is $22 and reservations are required by calling 724-456-4983.
FUNDRAISERS
• Holy Trinity's Dorcas Society will sponsor its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26 at the church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. Aug. 26 is half-price day.
A variety of lightly-used items will be available and all are invited. Proceeds benefit the group’s church and community projects.
Info: 724-982-2050.
• Stony Point Grange will sponsor a homemade ice cream benefit from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19. There will also be sandwiches and cakes.
Cost is a suggested donation and takeout is available.
The grange is located at 69 Kremis Road, Greenville, and all are welcome.
