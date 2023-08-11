THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Brookfield Class of 1963 will gather for its monthly luncheon at 1 p.m. Thursday at Laddies Sky Club, Sharon-Warren Road, Masury.
REUNIONS
• Members and guests of the Reynolds High School Class of 1962 are invited to meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 during the Stony Point Grange ice cream night.
There will be a table reserved with orders taken from the menu of sandwiches, cake, chips, and ice cream.
Reservations are not required. The grange is located at 69 Kremis Road in Greenville.
Information: Tom Harpst at 724-456-0180, Sharyn Link at 724-813-3973, Gloria Eastlick at 724-588-5353, Connie Stoyer at 724-588-4040, or Ralph Osborne at 724-962-9896.
