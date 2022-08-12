THINGS TO DO
AT THE SENIOR CENTERS
• Shenango Valley Senior Center will provide these activities and programs for the week of Aug. 15:
» Monday: 9 a.m., breakfast “samich;” 10 a.m., Director Bingo
» Tuesday: 9 a.m., total body fitness; 12:30 p.m., yoga
» Wednesday: Happy birthdays; 11 a.m., Greg Vanderveen entertains; 12:15 p.m. blood pressure screening
» Thursday: 10:30 a.m., Name that Antique with prizes; 11 a.m. grief support; 1 p.m., assistance with electronics
» Friday: 10 a.m., chair beachball/volleyball; 11 a.m., cancer support group; 1:30 p.m., Ultra Bingo, 50/50. door prizes, and snacks; 2 p.m., line dancing with Cindy
Shenango Valley Senior Center is at 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage. A light breakfast is served from 9 to 10 a.m. daily. Information: 724-981-7950.
• Greenville Senior Center, 10 Alan Ave., Greenville, offers these programs and activities for the week of Aug. 15:
» Monday: 11 a.m., speaker Tom Hall from Primary Health Network, “Dementia and Alzheimer’s”
» Tuesday: 10 a.m., cornhole; 11 a.m., Mercer County Dairy Princess Ashlee Riley on “Dairy Industry”
» Wednesday: Happy birthdays; 11 a.m., singer and musician Lily Thomas; 1 p.m. book club, “If You Ask Me,” by Betty White
» Thursday: 9:30 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 12:30 p.m., Euchre
» Friday: 11 a.m., Basement Band entertains
Information: 724-588-3155.
